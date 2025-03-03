ATEC Championship 2025 launched to Explore AI and Robotics Integrated Innovations

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ATEC Championship 2025, hosted by the Advanced Technology Exploration Community and co-organized by The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Peking University, Beijing Normal University, and Ant Group, officially launched on February 21, 2025. This year's competition embraces the theme “AI and Robotics Real-World Challenges,” with a total prize pool exceeding 200,000 USD.

ATEC Championship 2025 seeks to expand the frontiers of AI and robotics, harnessing these transformative technologies for real world applications. Focusing on the fusion of AI and robotics innovations, the competition explores key areas including autonomous perception, cognitive reasoning, decision-making, autonomous navigation, dexterous manipulation, and virtual-to-physical migration. The objective is to develop versatile AI systems capable of operating within complex, dynamic scenarios.

Top universities, research institutions, tech companies, and geek teams from around the world are invited to participate in the competition, which offers two distinct online competition tracks:

The Software Track

Participants are tasked with designing autonomous embodied AI agents for a virtual rescue mission. This track evaluates contestants' comprehensive development skills and mastery of embodied intelligence technologies, including perception, reasoning, and decision-making.

The Hardware Track

This track is designed to evaluate the locomotion and object manipulation capabilities of robot systems in unstructured terrains and environments. Teams must design and validate a system that integrates a legged robot with a robotic arm.

Additionally, the competition includes an offline session that focuses more on the comprehensive application and problem-solving abilities.

Professor Yunhui Liu, Fellow of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering; Professor Ke Xu, Vice Director of the Department of Computer Science and Technology, Tsinghua University; and Professor Yizhou Wang, Vice Director of the Center on Frontiers of Computing Studies at Peking University, will serve as Co-Chairs of the ATEC Championship 2025. Its Expert Panel comprises over 60 distinguished scholars and experts from globally renowned institutions, including Nanyang Technological University (Singapore), University of California, Berkeley, CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security (Germany), University of Technology Sydney, The University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and City University of Hong Kong.

Over the past several years, the ATEC Championship has been successfully held four times, attracting nearly 6,000 participants from over 200 universities worldwide.

To learn more about the ATEC Championship 2025, please visit the official website: https://www.atecup.cn/matchHome/100009.

About ATEC

ATEC (Advanced Technology Exploration Community) focuses on real-world applications of cutting-edge technologies in the information field. It is dedicated to building an industry-university-research collaboration platform for the new-generation Internet-related technologies, accelerating the industry application research on innovative technologies, and supporting the development of application-oriented technological talents. The community is initiated by Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, Xi'an Jiaotong University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Ant Group, among others.

About Ant Group

Ant Group traces its roots back to Alipay, which was established in 2004 to create trust between online sellers and buyers. Over the years, Ant Group has grown to become one of the world's leading open Internet platforms. Through technological innovation, Ant Group supports its partners in providing inclusive, convenient digital life and digital financial services to consumers and SMEs. In addition, it has been introducing new technologies and products to support the digital transformation of industries and facilitate industrial collaboration. Working together with global partners, the company enables merchants and consumers to make and receive payments and remit around the world.