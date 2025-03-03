Elliptic Labs Announces Smartphone Product Launches for February 2025

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over half a billion devices, is announcing the two smartphones that have launched with its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ in February 2025: vivo’s V50 and V50e smartphones. For year-to-date 2025, Elliptic Labs has shipped its AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform on a total of four smartphone models.

“February 2025 has seen Elliptic Labs continue to ramp up our smartphone launches with the biggest smartphone makers globally,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We’re excited that vivo, the world’s 5th largest smartphone maker, has started its 2025 shipments of AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform with the V50 series. We shipped 22 smartphones with vivo in 2024 and look forward to the continuation of our solid relationship with vivo through 2025 and beyond. Working with the biggest global smartphone OEMs like vivo demonstrates that our AI platform continues to deliver the innovation to create devices that are greener, smarter, and more user-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ brings contextual intelligence to devices, enhancing user experiences. Our technology uses proprietary deep neural networks to create AI-powered Virtual Smart Sensors that improve personalization, privacy, and productivity.

Currently deployed in over 500 million devices, our platform works across all devices, operating systems, platforms, and applications. By utilizing system-level telemetry data to cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs), the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform delivers the unrivaled capability to utilize output data from every available data source. This approach allows devices to better understand and respond to their environment, making technology more intuitive and user-friendly. At Elliptic Labs, we’re not just adapting to the future of technology – we’re actively shaping it. Our goal is to continue pushing the boundaries of contextual intelligence, creating more intuitive and powerful experiences for users worldwide.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.