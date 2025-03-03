Sprints and Styria Enter Strategic Partnership to Propel Austria's Digital Marketplace willhaben to New Heights

LONDON & GRAZ, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--European growth investor Sprints and Styria Media Group have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly own and drive the development of willhaben, Austria's digital consumer marketplace. This landmark collaboration combines Sprints' extensive expertise as an investor in customer-focused technology businesses in Europe with Styria's prominent position as a leading media and digital company in Austria. The transaction is subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities.

As part of the partnership, the Joint Venture between Sprints and Styria has acquired all of Adevinta's shares in willhaben. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

willhaben is Poised for Growth

willhaben - meaning “want to have” - is a leading provider in the Austrian digital marketplace landscape, with more than 3.8 million users per month. It is one of the go-to platforms of buyers and sellers in Austria, with over 13 million listings across real estate, jobs, cars and motors and the free marketplace for private users.

“ Sprints partners with technology companies that place long-term customer happiness at the heart of everything they do. willhaben epitomises this philosophy. It has one of the most recognised and beloved brands in Austria, and we’re excited to join forces with them and Styria to support the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Henrik Persson, Managing Partner at Sprints.

Sylvia Dellantonio, Chief Executive Officer at willhaben, said: “ I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished at willhaben – we've established ourselves as one of Austria’s largest digital marketplaces. With the combined expertise of our team and our partners, Sprints and Styria, we are excited to build on our remarkable growth and reach new heights together.”

The Ideal Partnership

The partnership between Sprints and Styria creates a powerful collaboration. Sprints brings decades of experience as an investor in online marketplaces. Styria, as a major player in the Austrian media and digital sector, provides deep local market knowledge and a strong network. Together, the two are ideally positioned to drive willhaben's continued growth and innovation.

“ Styria is broadly positioned. We are a house of media and marketplaces and have many plans in both business areas. With Sprints’ expertise in marketplaces, this collaboration will unlock willhaben’s full potential, marking a major investment in both the future of willhaben and Austria’s digital economy,” said Markus Mair, Chief Executive Officer of Styria Media Group.

”With this new partnership, willhaben will strengthen its position in the Austrian market, maintain excellence in its core verticals and expand its offerings to better serve the evolving needs of buyers and sellers,” said Bernhard Kiener, Executive Board Member of Styria Media Group.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

About Sprints

Sprints invests in select European growth companies that use technology to significantly enhance their customers’ lives. The Sprints team comprises investors and operators with deep, long-standing expertise across the marketplace, fintech and software sectors. Founded in 2015, its portfolio includes category-defining companies like Revolut (the leading global neobank), Hemnet (Sweden’s top property portal) and Chrono24 (a leading second hand luxury watch marketplace).

About Styria

Styria Media Group AG was founded in 1869 and is a leading Austrian media group as a house of media and marketplaces; its core markets in both business segments also include Croatia and Slovenia.

Advisors

Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH and Roschier Advokatbyrå acted as legal counsel to Sprints.

E+H served as legal counsel and Jefferies Financial Group as financial advisors to Styria.

LionTree Advisors served as financial advisor and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer served as legal counsel to Adevinta on the transaction.