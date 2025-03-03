Pritzker Private Capital Agrees to Acquire Buckman

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC” or “the firm”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Buckman (“the company”), a family-owned innovator in specialty solutions for water treatment and industrial processes. PPC will invest alongside members of the Buckman family and management to provide additional resources to support the company’s growth, product innovation and market expansion. Buckman’s current leadership team, including CEO Junai Maharaj, will continue to lead the company post-closing.

Founded in 1945 by Stanley Buckman, the company has been continuously owned by the Buckman family since its founding. Buckman serves the world’s largest ingredients, chemicals and industrial companies with proven solutions for water processing, paper and packaging recycling and real-time digital tools to monitor and regulate product dosing. The company operates six manufacturing hubs and more than 1,300 employees serve customers in more than 90 countries around the world. With its global scale and commitment to digital innovation, Buckman has developed an integrated, customer-centric service delivery model that is unique in its industry and provides a strong foundation for future growth.

“ I am thrilled to welcome PPC to the Buckman family. Our family founded Buckman nearly 80 years ago with a commitment to advance sustainable solutions for our industry’s most complex problems and to serve our customers with unwavering dedication and service excellence,” said Robert (“Bob”) Buckman, Chairman Emeritus, Former President and CEO of Buckman. “ PPC shares our values and I am confident they will honor the Buckman family legacy as together we build on our strong foundation for many more years of growth and positive impact for our customers and communities.”

“ PPC’s investment in Buckman is a testament to the strength of our business and the work our people do every day to provide outstanding service, solutions and innovation for our customers,” said Junai Maharaj, CEO of Buckman. “ Partnering with PPC is the right next step for Buckman as we grow our business, scale internationally and focus on new digital innovations to benefit our customers and our industry.”

Thomas Chadwick, Investment Partner at Pritzker Private Capital, added “ On behalf of the PPC team, we are delighted to partner with Buckman and support the company’s future growth and expansion. We are confident Buckman has numerous compelling growth opportunities ahead, including through strategic acquisitions. The Buckman family and Junai have built a terrific business with a truly unique operating model, and we look forward to working together to create even more value and unlock Buckman’s next phase of growth.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter 2025. Evercore served as financial advisor to Buckman.

About Buckman

Buckman is committed to helping our customers succeed, regardless of the challenges facing them, the industry they operate in or their location in the world. To fulfill that commitment, we surround our rigorously-trained industry experts with the highest-quality chemicals, the latest smart technology, and advanced data analysis. All focused on helping our customers’ operations improve productivity, increase profitability, and ensure safety, compliance, and sustainability. That is more than chemistry. That is Chemistry, connected. For more information, visit buckman.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.