Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile Sign Agreement to Create European Direct-To-Device Satellite Service Provider

NEWBURY, England & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) (LSE: VOD), a leading European and African telecommunications company, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government application, have signed an agreement to create a jointly-owned European satellite service business (“SatCo”) to serve mobile network operators (MNOs) in all European markets.

SatCo will seek to provide 100% geographic coverage in every part of Europe to give consumers and businesses access to secure space-based cellular broadband connectivity via their MNO.

The new venture will exclusively distribute AST SpaceMobile’s satellite services to European MNOs under a single turnkey arrangement. This will be underpinned by a full network management and network operations centre capability, based in Europe, drawing on Vodafone’s advanced engineering expertise. SatCo will build and run a network of ground stations to provide backhaul services from these MNOs across Europe to the satellite network in low Earth orbit.

SatCo’s solution will fully support European digital sovereignty. AST SpaceMobile’s satellites already operate as remote radio heads where the core network capability remains with the MNO. SatCo builds on this by providing fully sovereign backhaul capabilities under Vodafone co-ownership, with European headquarters and management.

Margherita Della Valle, Vodafone Group CEO said: “ Vodafone’s space-based mobile broadband will mean our customers can stay connected, wherever they are. Our new satellite company will be able to offer this pioneering technology to other European mobile operators through a turnkey service that combines Vodafone’s leading network and engineering with AST SpaceMobile’s ‘antennas in the sky’.”

“ Together with Vodafone, we are poised to accelerate our commercialization plans across all of Europe, making true mobile broadband from space a reality,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile.

On January 27, 2025, Vodafone successfully made the world’s first space-based mobile video call from an area without any mobile coverage on the recently launched BlueBirds satellites, supporting the company’s aim to provide ubiquitous mobile coverage for its 340 million customers in 15 countries and its network partners in 45 more markets.

Vodafone is spearheading the introduction of commercial space-based mobile broadband connectivity across Europe during 2025 and 2026.

Operating from low Earth orbit, AST SpaceMobile is the only satellite technology in the world today that will offer mobile broadband directly to multiple 4G or 5G smartphones without the need of any specialized software or device support or updates, working seamlessly as an extension of Vodafone’s leading land-based networks.

Satellite is a complementary, bolt-on technology providing valuable coverage where no feasible mobile or fixed alternative exists at present. Together, the satellite service and terrestrial network will give Europe a communications infrastructure for use at any location, including mountains, or out at sea, at any time, as well as boosting overall resilience.

On 19 February 2025, Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile, and the University of Málaga also launched a new space and land mobile broadband research and validation hub, supported by the Spanish Space Agency.

Set to open by Summer 2025 at Vodafone’s existing Innovation Centre in Malaga, the hub will develop integrated low Earth orbit space-based and land mobile broadband services.

In support of its European expansion, AST SpaceMobile is also enhancing its presence in Spain with the recent opening of 5,600 square meters of manufacturing and office space in Barcelona.

These strategic initiatives will enhance AST SpaceMobile’s capabilities to serve the European market by increasing production capacity and accelerating the rigorous testing of its satellite and telecommunications systems.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 45 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 83 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com

Registered Office: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2FN, England. Registered in England No. 1833679

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

