Cyberlux Corporation Expands Datron Presence in Asia-Pacific Market with Phase One High-Power HF Communications Contract Now Shipping and Secures Phase Two Award of Over $1M, Bringing Total to $2.5M

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL), a leader in advanced defense technology and tactical communications solutions, is proud to announce that Phase One of its Datron order for the Asia-Pacific market has been fully secured and is now in the shipping phase. This milestone underscores Datron's continued expansion in the region and reflects the growing demand for Datron’s high-power HF communication systems.

Building on this success, Cyberlux has secured a Phase Two award valued at just over $1 million, bringing the total program value to $2.5 million for the provision of additional High Power HF equipment for the same Asia-Pacific partner nation. This follow-on contract highlights the partner’s continued trust in Datron’s solutions and the growing strategic importance of the region.

This series of contracts underscores Cyberlux’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art high-frequency (HF) communication solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of military and defense organizations worldwide. Known for their reliability, security, and long-range operational effectiveness, Datron’s HF systems continue to be a trusted choice for tactical communications.

“We are excited to announce that our latest Phase One is now shipping, marking another significant milestone in Cyberlux’s strategic expansion within the Asia-Pacific region,” said Christopher Barter, General Manager - Datron Military Communications. “The follow-on Phase Two award of just over $1 million is a testament to the confidence our partners have in our solutions and highlights the increasing demand for high-power HF communications in military and security applications.”

The Asia-Pacific market presents significant opportunities for Cyberlux and Datron, driven by defense modernization initiatives and a growing need for resilient, secure communication networks. These contracts demonstrate Cyberlux’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that align with the complex requirements of global defense customers.

As Cyberlux continues its international expansion, the company remains committed to innovation, technological excellence, and providing best-in-class communication systems that strengthen national security and operational effectiveness.

Cyberlux is actively pursuing additional opportunities within the region, leveraging its expertise in secure, high-frequency communications to address the needs of military and governmental agencies. The company’s ability to deliver reliable and field-proven solutions positions it as a key partner for strategic defense initiatives in Asia-Pacific.

With a growing footprint in international defense markets, Cyberlux aims to continue expanding its product offerings and services to better support its clients worldwide. The company is dedicated to ensuring operational success for its partners by delivering next-generation communication systems designed for the most demanding environments.

For more information about Cyberlux Corporation and its tactical communication solutions, visit www.cyberlux.com.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC: CYBL) is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions, specializing in defense, tactical communications, and security innovations. With a commitment to delivering mission-critical capabilities, Cyberlux develops and deploys next-generation systems that enhance operational effectiveness for military, government, and commercial clients worldwide.

