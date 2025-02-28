Bowman Awarded Multi-Year Contract by City of Montebello for On-Call Engineering Services

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm, has been awarded a $6 million on-call design and engineering services contract with the City of Montebello, California. The three-year agreement will generate $2 million annually and includes two optional one-year extensions, creating the potential for a five-year partnership worth up to $10 million.

Under the contract, Bowman will provide design and engineering services to support Montebello’s infrastructure and community development initiatives. These services may include municipal and civil engineering, capital improvement project management, construction management, city traffic engineering, engineering plan review, grant administration support and staff augmentation for both office and field operations.

“This engagement is another example of the synergies we are deriving through the integration of acquired operations,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “The contract builds upon more than two decades of collaboration with the City of Montebello and reinforces a long-standing partnership in support of their growing infrastructure needs. By continually aligning our capabilities with the priorities of our customers, we continue to expand our footprint and generate sustainable long-term organic growth across markets and services. We look forward to continuing to grow in our role as a trusted partner for public sector clients nationwide.”

In connection with the award, Bowman was issued several initial task orders including catch basin retrofits, sewer system auditing and management, roadway enhancements and a citywide pavement management program.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.