Wingspire Equipment Finance Expands Partnership with Global IT Managed Service Provider With $30 Million Capital Lease

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wingspire Equipment Finance has strengthened its seven-year relationship with a leading IT managed service provider (MSP) by providing a $30 million capital lease. This latest transaction is part of a broader financial partnership, bringing total funding to over $100 million.

Since first partnering with the MSP seven years ago, Wingspire Equipment Finance has played a pivotal role in the company's financial strategy. As a trusted financial partner, Wingspire Equipment Finance delivered reliable funding to support the MSP’s mission of optimizing IT infrastructure, modernizing applications, and accelerating digital transformation for businesses worldwide. Today, the MSP services hundreds of international clients across the financial, healthcare, government, and retail sectors.

The latest round of financing reinforces Wingspire Equipment Finance’s commitment to providing the essential capital to fuel the client’s next phase of growth. The additional $30 million was executed within two weeks, enabling the MSP to secure critical software investments for Q1 2025.

"Over the past seven years, we have built a strong partnership with our MSP client, supporting their long-term growth and technology evolution," said Jason Alves, Senior VP of Private Equity at Wingspire Equipment Finance. "This latest transaction underscores our ability to deliver reliable and timely financing solutions that empower our clients in the ever-evolving IT landscape."

Wingspire Equipment Finance leverages its deep expertise in the technology sector to provide digital transformation companies with capital solutions that empower their companies to invest in software, IT infrastructure, and modernization initiatives.

About Wingspire Equipment Finance:

Wingspire Equipment Finance is a leading provider of equipment financing solutions, committed to empowering middle market companies with flexible and innovative financial solutions. With a focus on client success and industry expertise, Wingspire Equipment Finance is dedicated to delivering strategic capital solutions that drive long-term success for its clients. Wingspire Equipment Finance is the equipment financing arm of Wingspire Capital, a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a global alternative asset manager with over $251B in AUM.