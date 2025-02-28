The Snow League Announces Inaugural Partner Lineup for Groundbreaking First Season of Winter Sports Competition

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The highly anticipated inaugural season of The Snow League launches next week in iconic Aspen, Colorado, and today, the league is proud to announce the first five corporate partners supporting this exciting new chapter in winter sports competition.

Three Founding Partners, Marriott Bonvoy, INEOS Automotive and Pacifico®, are joined in the Snow League family by Hublot and Tiffany & Co. Hublot will be the league’s Official Watch and Timekeeper while Tiffany & Co. comes onboard as the Official Trophy Provider.

The Snow League, the first professional winter sports league exclusively dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing founded by legendary athlete Shaun White, starts on March 7-8 at Buttermilk at Aspen Snowmass. These partnerships will play a crucial role in elevating the league's visibility, enhancing fan experiences, and promoting the growth of winter sports across the globe.

Marriott Bonvoy : Marriott International’s global travel platform Marriott Bonvoy is the league’s Official Hotel and Hotel Loyalty Partner for its inaugural season. With a legacy of delivering exceptional guest experiences, Marriott Bonvoy is poised to elevate The Snow League’s debut season through premium hospitality offerings, enhanced fan experiences, and initiatives that celebrate the vibrant culture of snowboarding and freeskiing. Marriott Bonvoy recently launched four Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences for the Aspen Snowmass event that members redeemed with points earned from travel and everyday activities. The experiences will include a private mountain experience with White, VIP access to the Marriott Bonvoy suite to watch the inaugural Snow League competition, a three-night stay at W Aspen, and more. Additional Marriott Bonvoy Moments will be offered for upcoming competitions. Learn more at moments.marriottbonvoy.com.

Pacifico® : From on-site activations to digital content, fans will enjoy the event with the bold and adventurous vibe Pacifico represents as The Snow League's Official Beer. Additionally, in a joint effort with The Snow League, Pacifico will support fan engagement around the inaugural event with The Hideaway by Pacifico, a fan-facing evening event held in Aspen. The party will include a visit from White, live music, exclusive merch, Pacifico beer, and more discoveries (must be at least 21 years old and RSVP to attend).

Tiffany & Co.: The global luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. will be the Official Trophy Provider. The Snow League will present the trophies to the winners of Snow League events over the course of the season, culminating in the presentation of a unique championship trophy awarded to The Snow League Season One Champions in Switzerland next spring.

Launched in June 2024, The Snow League will feature the world’s top winter sports athletes going head-to-head in multiple halfpipe events at some of the most iconic resort locations in the world. The dramatic competitions, showcasing elite female and male athletes in snowboarding and freeskiing, will be broadcast in the United States on NBC Sports and Peacock.

“We’re thrilled to partner with such incredible companies as we launch this groundbreaking league in one of the world’s most iconic winter destinations,” said Omer Atesmen, CEO of The Snow League. “The support of this group of brands underscores the global appeal of elite snowboarding and freeskiing and highlights the shared values of innovation and fan engagement to drive new standards for athlete development and live entertainment in winter sports.”

The Snow League is represented by Range Sports to advise on its media rights and commercial partnerships strategy and execution

For more information, please visit www.thesnowleague.com and purchase tickets to the event here.

About The Snow League

Launched in June 2024, The Snow League is the first professional winter sports league dedicated to snowboarding and freeskiing. Founded by three-time Olympic gold medalist and entrepreneur Shaun White, Season One features a four-event global format boasting a $1.6 million prize purse, with athletes competing to earn points to determine the overall champions. The season kicks off at Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass (March 7–8, 2025), then moves to Yunding Secret Garden, China (Dec. 4–6, 2025), where 16 of the world’s top freeskiers will join the roster at the Beijing 2022 Olympic venue. The League returns to Aspen (Feb. 26–28, 2026) and concludes at LAAX, Switzerland (March 19–21, 2026), where the first-ever Snow League World Champions will be crowned. The Snow League is represented by Range Sports to advise on its media rights and commercial partnerships strategy and execution.

Follow The Snow League on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s global travel platform, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all- inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About INEOS AUTOMOTIVE

In 2017, INEOS Chairman Jim Ratcliffe, a car enthusiast and experienced adventurer, identified a gap in the market for an uncompromising 4X4 engineered for modern day compliance and reliability. INEOS Automotive Limited was formed and a senior team of automotive professionals assembled to bring the vision to reality with a fresh perspective of 4X4 development and manufacturing.

In 2022 the INEOS Grenadier was launched: a truly global 4X4 built from the ground up that combines rugged British spirit and design with German engineering rigour. The Grenadier provides best-in-class off-road capability, durability, and reliability with the modern comfort and refinement customers expect wherever they are in the world. In 2023 a double-cab pick-up variant of the Grenadier was launched called the Quartermaster.

INEOS Automotive is a subsidiary of INEOS (www.ineos.com), a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals, speciality chemicals and oil products. It employs 26,000 people across 36 businesses, with a production network spanning 194 sites in 29 countries. From paints to plastics, textiles to technology, medicines to mobile phones, materials manufactured by INEOS enhance almost every aspect of modern life. In 2021, INEOS had sales of $65bn. To find out more about INEOS Automotive, visit www.ineosgrenadier.com.

About Pacifico®

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor. As the story goes, Pacifico was founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, and first “imported” to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to share with other like-minded adventurers.

Inspired by the surfers’ find, Pacifico continues to fuel the thirst for discovery, because good things come to those who seek them out. Explore the story that’s inspired countless others by visiting discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer.

About Hublot

Hublot is a Swiss watch manufacturer founded in 1980 and based in Nyon. For its first ever timepiece, this fundamentally disruptive company combined gold with a rubber strap in a case with a design inspired by a ship’s porthole (hublot in French). Thus, the Art of Fusion was born, blending tradition, innovation, craftsmanship, worlds and talents. It became the brand's aesthetic and technical signature.

This identity was strengthened in 2005 with the Big Bang, which attested to unrivalled know-how in terms of complications, manufacture movements and state-of-the-art materials. Carbon, titanium, ceramic and sapphire have been developed on this model to technical extremes.

This ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking is summed up in its philosophy ‘Be First, Unique and Different.’ Leading to further collections with innovative designs: Classic Fusion, Shaped Collections including Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang and Manufacture Pieces. These draw on high levels of craftsmanship, both in terms of the materials so dear to Hublot (such as Magic and King Gold, brightly-colored ceramics and sapphires) and its manufacture movements (Unico chronograph, Meca-10 and high complications such as the Tourbillon, the Cathedral Minute Repeater and the specific Manufacture Pieces movements).

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a global luxury jeweler synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

With more than 300 retail stores worldwide and a workforce of more than 14,000 employees, Tiffany & Co. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories. Over 3,000 skilled artisans cut Tiffany diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company’s own workshops, realizing the brand’s commitment to superlative quality.

Tiffany & Co. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates. To learn more about Tiffany & Co. and its commitment to sustainability, please visit www.tiffany.com.