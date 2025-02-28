Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A350-900 to Societe Air France

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one A350-900 aircraft on long-term lease to Societe Air France (“Air France”). Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB Turbofan engines, the aircraft delivered to the airline as part of a multiple-aircraft sale-leaseback transaction between ACG and Air France.

“We are honored to support our long-time customer Air France with their fleet transformation and the financing of this next generation wide-body aircraft. This transaction marks ACG’s inaugural lease agreement with an airline to include sustainability-linked KPIs,” said Marine Benoit, Vice President, Marketing at ACG.

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, we provide aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2024, leased to roughly 85 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.