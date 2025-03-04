Samsara Helps FM Conway Reduce Accidents Across its Fleet by 20%

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, announces infrastructure services company FM Conway has mitigated safety risks across the 16 million miles driven annually by its 1,000+ fleet of vehicles by implementing advanced AI and fleet management solutions from Samsara.

Working with network operators, local authorities and private clients, FM Conway provides services to keep the nation's infrastructure operating effectively and efficiently. With employees working on technically demanding projects, often in close proximity to the public, and driving vehicles up to 80 tonnes in heavy-traffic areas, FM Conway recognised the need to optimise its driver safety strategy with Samsara’s fleet-focused technology.

By making Samsara’s Connected Operations platform central to its fleet operation and installing Samsara Vehicle Gateways and dual-facing AI dash cams across its fleet, FM Conway’s fleet managers now have a comprehensive view of operations in real-time.

Using the AI dash cams with their Samsara Driver App, drivers are alerted to any risky situation on the road – in real-time. The Driver App is also used to carry out vehicle checks efficiently, removing manual paper processes to ensure FM Conway’s fleet managers have sight of any potential issues immediately.

The technology-led initiative has positively impacted driver performance and delivered a more proactive maintenance and monitoring of vehicles, ensuring greater safety for the fleet, FM Conway drivers and other road users:

Light speeding reduced from 2.7% to 0.6% and the average percentage of moderate speeding from 1% to 0.2% between March 2023 and March 2024

Safer driving has delivered a reduction in road traffic accidents of 21.9% from November 2022 and November 2023

The number of outstanding vehicle defects reduced by 56.1% from May 2022 to January 2024

Samsara’s technology has also facilitated significant cost savings for FM Conway. Since implementing the Vehicle Gateways, which monitor diagnostic information about the vehicle, such as potential engine faults and fuel economy, FM Conway has achieved savings of £212,000, including £155,000 on third-party insurance claims.

Commenting on the partnership, Paul Cerexhe, Director of Logistics at FM Conway, said: “We needed to look at our drivers: what they’re doing, how they’re driving, how safe they are on the roads, and the problems they’re incurring daily. We wanted to understand what was going on out there to ensure that our employees, and other road users, get home safe.”

“Now we can actually see that information in real-time, which is a massive benefit. One of the best things that has come from the system is that you see drivers go from a poor to a good rating very quickly,” said Cerexhe.

Philip van der Wilt, SVP and GM EMEA at Samsara, stated: “FM Conway plays an important role in helping the nation’s infrastructure operate effectively and efficiently, and we’re proud to do our part in facilitating this crucial work. Building on a solid safety programme, Samsara has enabled FM Conway to create optimised workflows in the back office and ensure drivers on the road return home safely.”

