Viromed Medical AG reaches milestone for cooperation with multinational corporation

Viromed Medical AG (Ticker: VMED; ISIN: DE000A3MQR65) has reached a milestone in the extensive cooperation with a multinational corporation announced via ad hoc notification on 11 December 2024. The subject of the agreement now concluded is, in particular, the granting of a European license right in favour of Viromed Medical AG for the use of cold atmospheric pressure plasma in medicine. By granting the license rights, Viromed Medical AG is considered a manufacturer of ViroCAP® systems for use in dermatology within the meaning of the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). All intellectual property (IP) rights and the resulting patents and exploitation rights from the two companies' studies on the use of the PulmoPlas® system in pulmonary medicine are held solely by Viromed Medical AG. relyon plasma GmbH, a subsidiary of TDK Electronics AG, will produce both the ViroCAP® systems and the PulmoPlas® systems on behalf of Viromed Medical.

The special approval by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) for the medical device PulmoPlas® for the treatment of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) based on an ongoing study led by Prof. Hortense Slevogt, Hannover Medical School, is expected to be applied for from Q3 2025. The phase 3 study is expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

The classification process for ViroCAP® as a class 2a medical device is proceeding according to plan. In addition, series production of the ViroCAP® system has begun with the manufacture of injection molds. In the first stage, Viromed will have around 1,000 devices produced for use as medical devices in dermatology and veterinary medicine.

Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG, explains: “Viromed is well positioned for the future with its pioneering products. I am convinced that with relyon plasma/TDK we have found the best partner for the further development of our company. The agreement to manufacture our products marks a milestone both for the cooperation with a multinational corporation and for the planned market launches of ViroCAP® and PulmoPlas®. Personally, I am particularly pleased about the progress of the PulmoPlas® trial, which represents a game changer in lung therapy worldwide.”

About Viromed Medical AG:

Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region. Viromed Medical AG is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of CAP in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.