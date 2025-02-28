OpenTeams Proudly Partners with the Open-Source AI Foundation (O-SAIF) to Promote Safety and Transparency of AI in U.S. Government

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenTeams, an industry leader in tailored, open source AI that protects proprietary data while being flexible, transparent and ethical, is proud to announce its partnership and support of the Open-Source AI Foundation (O-SAIF), a newly-formed advocacy group committed to transparency and accountability in AI systems used by civilian government agencies. O-SAIF aims to educate lawmakers, policymakers and citizens on the risks of using closed-source AI within civilian government agencies.

O-SAIF announced last week the launch of its $10 million advertising campaign to inform the public on the dangers of black-box AI. OpenTeams Founder and President, Travis Oliphant, was present at the event.

“ The possibilities of what we can do with open source programs are endless, and its inherent transparency and auditability are a stark contrast to the black-box AI models currently in use by many major government organizations,” said Oliphant. “ The future of AI in the US government – and all public sector entities – can and will be rooted in open source.”

“ The future of global conflict is digital, and the greatest threat is no longer combat – it’s governmental reliance on black-box AI systems they don’t control. Giving commercial AI unprecedented access to sensitive government data, without any oversight as to how it is engineered, creates new risks including cyber warfare, misinformation and strategic destabilization,” said Joe Merrill, CEO of OpenTeams. “ In the world of AI and large language models, transparency through open source is the only way to protect against bad actors, bias, data exploitation and national security threats. There is absolutely no place for black-box AI in the government.”

“ It’s an honor to have OpenTeams joining our coalition of partners working to ensure ethical AI standards for government technology - and such an impactful opportunity for us to have an industry leader like Travis Oliphant joining our board!” said Brittany Kaiser, O-SAIF Chair.

OpenTeams, founded by open source pioneer Travis Oliphant, who currently serves as its President, works to bring ethical, transparent and fully customizable AI solutions to companies across the public and private sector. Travis is also the Founder of Quansight and Anaconda, and Creator of NumPy and SciPy.

About OpenTeams

OpenTeams brings tailored, open source AI to companies in a way that protects their proprietary data while being flexible, transparent and ethical. In partnership with Quansight, the industry-leading open source data, science and engineering firm, we aim to solve the unique, big problems that companies of all sizes and sectors face and eliminate the need for black-box AI. OpenTeams was founded by Travis Oliphant, the open source pioneer and advocate who also founded Quansight and Anaconda, as well as the creator of NumPy and SciPy. We’re proud to work with changemakers and visionaries across tech, finance, government and science, including Meta, Google, Amazon, TDK, and numerous government agencies. Learn more at openteams.com