SkyDrive Enters into a Business Partnership with AeroGulf Services, Receiving a Pre-order for 50 eVTOL Aircraft

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. (“SkyDrive”) a leading Japanese eVTOL aircraft (*1) manufacturer, and AeroGulf Services Company LLC (“AeroGulf Services”), a helicopter charter company based in Dubai, have signed a Letter of Intent for the purchase of up to 50 “SKYDRIVE” (*2) eVTOL aircraft. The partnership will focus on exploring revolutionary air mobility business opportunities at Dubai’s iconic tourist destination, Palm Jumeirah.

Background

SkyDrive has been exploring the business development in the overseas markets and potential use cases in the United States, Asia Pacific and the Middle East area.

AeroGulf Services, Dubai’s first commercial helicopter operator, provides a wide variety of aviation services, including helicopter charters, oil field transportation, filming, and emergency medical services. The company also aims to explore the future business opportunities in the tourism sector using environmentally friendly eVTOL aircraft that are fully electric and emit no CO2 in operation. The compact and three-seater "SKYDRIVE" is ideal and perfectly suited for their future business model, which came to the agreement of pre-order up to 50 units.

Through this business partnership, SkyDrive and AeroGulf Services will work together to explore potential flight routes and practical use cases for commercial eVTOL operations, with a focus on providing sightseeing services and touristic flights at Dubai's renowned tourist destination, Palm Jumeirah.

Comments

Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

“ We have been working on market expansion in the US and Asia so far, and this collaboration with AeroGulf Services marks our first entry into the Middle Eastern market — a major milestone in bringing our eVTOL business vision to life.

AeroGulf Services is the oldest commercial helicopter operator in Dubai, with maintenance expertise that is utilized by the government of the United Arab Emirates. As a company that prioritizes safety and security above all, we consider AeroGulf Services to be the ideal partner for our operations in Dubai.

Dubai is at the forefront of preparing for the operation of eVTOL, and it attracts not only residents but also tourists and business travelers from around the world. In collaboration with AeroGulf Services, we aim to introduce sightseeing flights using our compact “SKYDRIVE” eVTOL aircraft, initially around the iconic artificial island of Palm Jumeirah. By offering many people first-hand experiences with our eVTOL, we hope to showcase its value and utility, bringing this groundbreaking form of transportation to a global audience.”

Fahad Mohammad Mir Hashem Khoory, CEO of AeroGulf Services Company LLC

“ We are thrilled to partner with SkyDrive to bring the future of aviation to Dubai. Our commitment to sustainability and innovation is in perfect harmony with Dubai’s vision for a greener future. With eVTOL technology, we are taking a bold step towards transforming urban mobility while maintaining our dedication to safety, efficiency, and exceptional service.

Through this collaboration, AeroGulf Services and SkyDrive will establish a new benchmark for eco-friendly air travel in the region, offering seamless and sustainable aerial experiences for both residents and visitors. The deployment of eVTOL aircraft will not only reduce carbon emissions but also enhance connectivity and accessibility across Dubai’s key destinations.”

AeroGulf Services Company LLC

Established in Dubai in 1976, AeroGulf Services Company serves as a commercial helicopter operator and aviation maintenance facility. AeroGulf is the first commercial helicopter operator in Dubai, initially founded with the purpose of supporting Dubai Petroleum's Oil and Gas operations in the Emirate of Dubai.

https://www.aerogulfservices.com/

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is an eVTOL company aiming “ to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution”. The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. As of 2025, SkyDrive is working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to acquire certification for “SKYDRIVE”, the company’s latest eVTOL product. SKYDRIVE will fly at Expo 2025 in Osaka, a major international event. SkyDrive began production of “SKYDRIVE” in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/