Datassential Named Preferred Menu Insights Partner For ICCA, GCIA

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datassential, the global leader in food and beverage intelligence connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, is proud to announce their formal partnership with the International Corporate Chefs Association (ICCA) and the Global Culinary Innovators Association (GCIA) to be their exclusive preferred menu insights partner. This collaboration will provide ICCA and GCIA members with unparalleled access to cutting-edge menu insights and trend forecasting to drive innovation and success across the restaurant industry.

This formalized partnership underscores a shared commitment to delivering actionable data and insights to the foodservice community. ICCA, the first chefs association exclusively for corporate chefs from the nation’s largest chains and multi-unit operations, and GCIA, an organization uniting multi-unit developers to elevate all aspects of the restaurant experience, have previously partnered with Datassential for its unmatched expertise and dedication to the food and beverage industry.

This makes Datassential the clear choice as ICCA and GCIA’s menu insights partner. Since its inception in 2001, Datassential has been trusted by over 90% of the largest food and beverage brands. Known for groundbreaking innovations like AI-powered menu predictions, LTO tracking and benchmarking, and consumer preferences data, Datassential is the industry’s gold-standard solution. The company’s deep repository of historical trend data has driven the early adoption of market successes with trending flavors like gochujang, salted caramel, turmeric, and kale.

“Datassential is thrilled to expand our collaboration with ICCA and GCIA to empower their members with the best menu intelligence available,” said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. “At Datassential, our mission has always been to illuminate the path to innovation and success for foodservice leaders. By formalizing this partnership, we’re ensuring that ICCA and GCIA members have the insights they need to stay ahead of industry trends and consumer demands.”

This enhanced partnership will enable ICCA and GCIA members to access exclusive menu insights that blend Datassential’s advanced predictive analytics with decades of trend expertise. These tools will help culinary and menu developers create offerings that resonate with evolving consumer tastes and market dynamics.

“Our members are always looking for innovative ways to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry”, said Kevin Ryan, CEO/Executive Director of ICCA/GCIA. “Partnering with Datassential formalizes what has already been a highly valuable relationship, giving our members access to industry-leading insights that inspire creativity, drive menu innovation, and help them deliver exceptional dining experiences.”

Together, ICCA, GCIA, and Datassential are poised to revolutionize how multi-unit operations and corporate chefs approach menu development and innovation, ensuring they remain at the forefront of the industry.

About ICCA

The International Corporate Chefs Association (ICCA), founded in 2003, is the first chefs association created exclusively for corporate chefs from the nation’s largest chains and multi-unit operations. ICCA provides education, networking, and resources to elevate the culinary community, and the experience consumers enjoy when dining at the diverse and ever-changing restaurant chains based in the United States and spread across the globe.

About GCIA

The Global Culinary Innovations Association (GCIA), launched in 2014, brings together some of the fastest-growing multi-unit menu developers to advance innovation and excellence in the restaurant industry, offering its members a network of resources to elevate all aspects of the restaurant experience for consumers of a variety of ages and incomes. From fast-casual to fine-dining, these chains appeal to the masses in creative ways including the dine-in and take-away experience.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Culver’s, Bloomin’ Brands, Wawa, Darden Restaurants, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.