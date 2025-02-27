Velos IoT collaborates with IDEMIA Secure Transactions to Simplify and Secure Global IoT Connectivity

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velos IoT, a global leader in IoT connectivity solutions, announces a strategic partnership with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, a leader in connectivity services, to enhance global IoT connectivity through advanced embedded SIM technology. This collaboration integrates IDEMIA’s innovative eSIM and the Subscription Management solution into Velos IoT’s ULTIMATeSIM, addressing the increasing security demands of enterprise IoT deployments.

The enhanced ULTIMATeSIM enables enterprises to securely manage IoT connectivity across multiple networks worldwide, supporting the rapid expansion of connected devices. With this partnership, Velos IoT is enabling millions of new secure connections over the coming years. By integrating IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ advanced connectivity technology, Velos IoT reinforces security against unauthorized access and cyber threats. This collaboration embeds robust encryption and secure authentication measures, ensuring businesses can confidently deploy IoT solutions with uncompromised security and seamless global connectivity.

“Security has always been at the core of Velos IoT’s solutions, and partnering with IDEMIA reinforces our on-going commitment to delivering seamless, secure, and scalable IoT connectivity for our customers," said Colin Chew, CEO of Velos IoT. "Security remains one of the biggest challenges in IoT, as highlighted by GSMA Intelligence, with enterprises requiring stronger safeguards against evolving cyber threats. This collaboration ensures businesses can rely on a robust, flexible global connectivity solution with industry-leading security. Together, we are simplifying IoT deployment complexities and enabling enterprises to scale confidently, knowing their devices will remain secure in the field for years with IDEMIA’s advanced eSIM technology.”

According to GSMA Intelligence, IoT connections are projected to exceed 38.5 billion by 2030. Licensed cellular IoT connections alone are expected to reach 5.8 billion globally, with enterprise applications accounting for more than 60% of the market.

UltimateSIM key features:

Advanced cryptographic protection and secure authentication

Over-the-air provisioning capabilities

Multi-network support with encrypted profile management

Dynamic profile management

Device and network monitoring

“We are excited to partner with Velos IoT to bring secure, flexible, and future-proof connectivity to enterprises worldwide," said Fabien Jautard, EVP Connectivity Services, at IDEMIA Secure Transactions. "By integrating our eUICC technology into Velos IoT’s ULTIMATeSIM and providing the Subscription management platform, we enable seamless remote provisioning, enhanced security, and global scalability. This collaboration ensures that businesses can efficiently manage their IoT deployments across multiple networks without operational complexity, reinforcing our shared commitment to innovation in the IoT ecosystem."

With industrial IoT expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% through 2030 as reported by the GSMA, the strengthened security framework and multi-network capabilities of ULTIMATeSIM ensure enterprises can scale efficiently. The solution benefits industries such as smart metering, industrial IoT, and telematics, where secure global connectivity is crucial.

About Velos IoT

Velos IoT is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity solutions, delivering secure, scalable, and flexible connectivity to enterprises worldwide. With over 17 million connected devices, access to 700+ networks in 200+ countries and territories, and a robust suite of IoT solutions, Velos IoT enables businesses to deploy and manage IoT at scale. Our flagship product, ULTIMATeSIM, ensures seamless global connectivity with advanced security and multi-network capabilities, empowering the broader IoT ecosystem, including smart metering, industrial IoT, telematics, asset tracking, and emerging connected technologies worldwide.

Discover how ULTIMATeSIM enables seamless and secure global IoT connectivity at www.velosiot.com.