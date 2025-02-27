Ancora Training Partners with Long Beach City College to Launch CDL Training Program

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancora Training, a leading workforce solutions provider, has announced the launch of a new CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) training program in partnership with Long Beach City College (LBCC). This program, which began classes on February 4, provides students in the Southern California region with a direct pathway into the trucking industry, addressing the increasing demand for qualified drivers, particularly within the drayage sector serving the Port of Long Beach.

Ancora Training has a proven track record of delivering high-quality CDL training across the country. With extensive experience working with higher education clients across the nation, Ancora identified an opportunity to collaborate with the California-based community college to help address the need for CDL drivers, which is particularly high given that the Port of Long Beach is among the world's largest shipping ports. LBCC marks the first such partnership in the state, with a shared goal of equipping local students with the skills to secure well-paying, stable jobs in the transportation industry.

“This program is an incredible opportunity for students in the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area to prepare to earn their CDL-A in just a few short weeks,” said Natalie Williams, VP of Ancora Education. “With the Port of Long Beach being one of the busiest container ports in the world, the demand for qualified CDL drivers is high. We’re excited to bring our industry-leading training to Long Beach and look forward to expanding our training opportunities across California.”

LBCC’s new CDL program is part of a broader effort to support adult learners who are looking to change careers or enter the transportation industry for the first time. Through this partnership, students will receive hands-on training, helping them to obtain their CDL-A and quickly transition into the workforce. All training, instruction, and testing are conducted using school-provided equipment to ensure students receive a quality education and practical experience.

For Ancora, this partnership marks an important milestone as the company expands into the California B2E (business-to-education) sector. Having successfully navigated the regulatory landscape required to establish CDL training programs at community colleges in the state, Ancora is eager to work with other institutions seeking to launch or enhance their own workforce development initiatives.

