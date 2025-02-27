HCLTech Selected by Children’s Minnesota to Modernize Healthcare Operations With AI

NEW YORK & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic agreement with Children’s Minnesota, a renowned non-profit and one of the largest pediatric health systems in the US, to improve operational efficiency, streamline service delivery and enhance patient care through AI.

HCLTech will leverage its HCLTech AI Force platform to optimize Children’s Minnesota’s operational systems with a reliable and scalable digital solution. HCLTech’s full-stack AI platform will streamline operations, reduce manual tasks and enable data-driven decision-making, enhancing healthcare delivery and patient care.

"As we aim to continue to provide best-in-class care to our patients and community, we are confident that HCLTech is the right partner to ensure our innovative operations will enable us to stay true to our core mission of championing the health needs of children and their families," said Dave Lundal, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Children’s Minnesota. “The combination of HCLTech’s expertise in seamless, digital transformations and our dedicated technology team will not only help optimize our technology infrastructure and applications for future growth but allow us to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional, compassionate care to our patients."

"We are proud to partner with Children’s Minnesota as they embark on a digital healthcare evolution," said Shantanu Baruah, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Industries at HCLTech. "This partnership reflects our commitment to leveraging AI with premier client service for healthcare organizations to improve patient outcomes."

