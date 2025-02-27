Calque and Capital New York Home Advantage Announce Partnership to Offer Buy-Before-You-Sell Lending Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calque, a leader in innovative mortgage solutions, has partnered with Capital New York Home Advantage, LLC, to bring The Trade-In Mortgage™ and other buy-before-you-sell solutions to homebuyers across New York. These lending options empower homeowners to leverage their existing home equity to purchase a new home before selling their current property.

In the real estate market today, it can be challenging for buyers to find a new home while also dealing with the intricacies of selling their current one. The Trade-In Mortgage provides buyers a strategic advantage by enabling them to make non-contingent offers, as powerful as a cash offer, by unlocking the earned equity from their existing home. With a guaranteed backup offer from Calque, homeowners can confidently transition to their next home, avoiding the stress of buying and selling simultaneously.

“At Capital New York Home Advantage, we are committed to providing our clients with innovative financing solutions that give them a competitive edge,” said Michael Albano, owner and mortgage loan originator of Capital New York Home Advantage. “Partnering with Calque to offer the Trade-In Mortgage allows our buyers to purchase their next home before selling their current one, eliminating contingencies and strengthening their position in this fast-moving market. This collaboration ensures our clients can move with confidence, securing the home they want without the stress of timing the sale of their existing property.”

“Calque is proud to collaborate with Capital New York Home Advantage to bring more lending options to homebuyers in New York,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “Together, we are helping homeowners maximize their equity, streamline the buying process, and secure their dream home without the typical hurdles of contingent sales.”

By equipping buyers with financing choices, this collaboration transforms how homeowners can reach their real estate goals more smoothly and with fewer hassles.

About Capital New York Home Advantage

Capital New York Home Advantage, LLC, is a premier mortgage broker dedicated to providing personalized financing solutions for homebuyers across New York State. We offer expert guidance from application to closing while utilizing a wide range of loan products from multiple lenders. This ensures that our clients secure the best mortgage specifically tailored to their needs. Our commitment to innovation and customer service empowers buyers with the tools and resources they need to navigate today’s competitive real estate market with confidence.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer ‘buy before you sell’ mortgage lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. Innovative mortgage products such as The Trade-in Mortgage™ and the Contingency Buster streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers that function like cash offers, buy and move into their new home before selling their current one, stage and list their original home for sale after they’ve moved out, and stress less during the process.

Calque does not compete with lenders, but only utilizes best-in-class, FDIC-insured banks, credit unions, and mortgage banks in every state across the country. To learn more about Calque, visit http://calqueinc.com.