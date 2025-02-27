Ancora Urges U.S. Steel’s Board of Directors to Delay the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancora Holdings Group, LLC (collectively with its affiliates, “Ancora” or “we”), a shareholder of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U.S. Steel” or the “Company”), today issued a letter to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) regarding the need to delay the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in light of the tremendous uncertainty related to the blocked sale to Nippon Steel Corporation (“Nippon”). A copy of the letter can be found below and at www.MakeUSSteelGreatAgain.com.

February 27, 2025

United States Steel Corporation

600 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: The Board

Dear Members of the Board,

Ancora is a growing shareholder of U.S. Steel. Despite the Board’s apparent disregard for feedback coming from employees, legislators, regulators, two U.S. Presidents and shareholders, we continue to hold out hope that you will begin making decisions that are in the best interests of the Company’s stakeholders. Specifically, the Board has the ability to delay the 2025 Annual Meeting until there is clarity on the Company’s “Hail Mary” litigation to revive the seemingly dead sale to Nippon.

As you are aware, Ancora has nominated nine highly qualified and independent candidates for election to the Board at this year’s Annual Meeting. Our slate includes industry legend Alan Kestenbaum, who is prepared to step into the Chief Executive Officer role to turn the operations of the Company around and produce tangible value for U.S. Steel shareholders.

Shareholders have an extremely important decision to make regarding the future of the Company at this year’s Annual Meeting. Prior to casting their vote, shareholders deserve to know the outcome of the Company’s “Hail Mary” litigation in order to make a fully informed decision. It would be entirely unfair, and we believe a breach of your fiduciary duties, to hold the Annual Meeting during a period of self-manufactured uncertainty pertaining to the deal.

Based on our views and feedback received from a growing chorus of shareholders, we urge the Board to immediately commit to designating a date for this year’s Annual Meeting that is at least 45 days following the June 18th outside date for unwinding the merger agreement.

Seeking to hold the Annual Meeting during this period of extraordinary uncertainty while pursuing a blocked deal in defiance of a former president’s executive order and a current president’s stated opposition would represent a self-serving entrenchment tactic. We hope you will make the right decision to delay the Annual Meeting. Doing so is permissible under Delaware Law and is warranted and appropriate here given the critical mitigating circumstances.

We encourage fellow shareholders to make their views known that delaying the Annual Meeting is necessary.

Regards,

Fredrick D. DiSanto Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ancora Holdings Group, LLC James Chadwick President Ancora Alternatives LLC

About Ancora

Founded in 2003, Ancora Holdings Group, LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management, retirement plan services and insurance solutions to individuals and institutions across the United States. The firm is a long-term supporter of union labor and has a history of working with union groups and public pension plans to deliver long-term value. Ancora’s comprehensive service offering is complemented by a dedicated team that has the breadth of expertise and operational structure of a global institution, with the responsiveness and flexibility of a boutique firm. Ancora Alternatives is the alternative asset management division of Ancora Holdings Group, investing across three primary strategies: activism, multi-strategy and commodities. For more information about Ancora Alternatives, please visit https://www.ancoraalts.com/.

