Versium Announces Partnership With Resulticks to Offer Single Data-driven Multichannel Marketing Solution

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to recent Gartner research, only 33% of martech is utilized, a bloat glut that disproportionately impacts SMBs’ productivity, budgets and growth. Finding marketing solutions that support the entire customer lifecycle is crucial for SMBs to activate their data and deliver personalized multichannel campaigns. Versium, a leading provider of data technology solutions, and global audience engagement powerhouse Resulticks today announced a partnership that brings Versium’s best-in-class audience data to Resulticks’ multichannel marketing solution Marketing Star. This strategic collaboration makes it easier for lean marketing teams to deploy and analyze highly targeted customer experiences – all within the Versium REACH platform.

Part of Resulticks’ suite of audience engagement solutions, Marketing Star is a multichannel marketing platform offering the automation capabilities of RESUL but designed for SMBs. The solution presents an intuitive, unified interface for users to create, launch, and measure targeted campaigns and automated multichannel audience engagement programs.

The new partnership will bring Marketing Star’s direct marketing capabilities to Versium REACH customers, providing multichannel activation as part of their REACH subscription. Rolling out to customers starting today, Marketing Star’s Essentials plan will be included in every REACH subscription.

“ SMBs are feeling the pressure to reduce marketing budgets and resources, and managing and integrating a bloated tech stack presents a significant challenge for these businesses,” said Dillana Lim, CEO of Versium. “ Our integration with Marketing Star delivers a turnkey solution that meets the unique needs of SMBs. Now, Versium REACH users can seamlessly cleanse, enrich and activate their data through Marketing Star to support sophisticated, data-driven multichannel strategies. With this integration, customers can leverage Versium data services and launch multichannel campaigns directly into Marketing Star for maximum efficiency and impact.”

Streamlining Audience Engagement Through a Unified Solution

The integration of Marketing Star within Versium REACH eliminates the need for multiple tools by consolidating audience management processes. Key features include:

Centralized Data Management: Streamline data cleansing, enrichment and augmentation to optimize engagement efficiency and impact.

Streamline data cleansing, enrichment and augmentation to optimize engagement efficiency and impact. Multichannel Activation: Effortlessly deploy campaigns across multiple channels with advanced segmentation and targeting capabilities.

Effortlessly deploy campaigns across multiple channels with advanced segmentation and targeting capabilities. Real-Time Performance Tracking: Monitor campaign and channel performance with precise analytics.

By unifying these capabilities, the Versium REACH and Marketing Star integration provides a comprehensive solution to maximize audience engagement while alleviating the challenges of managing disparate marketing tools.

“ Marketing Star was designed to empower emerging businesses with agile marketing tools, and this integration with Versium is a key component of our comprehensive omnichannel strategy,” said Redickaa Subrammanian, co-founder and CEO of Resulticks. “ By leveraging Versium’s powerful identity resolution technology within Marketing Star, we’re enabling brands to seamlessly deliver personalized experiences across digital and physical channels. This partnership enhances our commitment to providing flexible, data-driven solutions that maximize revenue opportunities and support 360-degree audience engagement.”

Marketing Star is ideal for businesses in the early stages of their digital journeys and offers all the tools needed to scale omnichannel strategies as they grow as part of Resulticks’ audience engagement platform, including RESUL, GRAPE, SmartDX and more.

For more information, visit https://versium.com.

About Versium

Versium transforms data into a strategic asset that improves marketing performance. Versium’s all-in-one data technology platform helps teams cleanse, enrich and action their data through easy-to-use tools, a robust set of APIs and the richest identity graph and insights engine that includes over 2 billion contact points. Versium supports businesses at every step of their data journey, thereby increasing audience reach by up to 5 times and engagement by up to 10 times for thousands of customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a global leader in real-time audience engagement solutions, delivering top-line growth through connected, omnichannel experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360-degree customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach, Resulticks is changing how brands like Levi’s, Marriott and Samsung reach, acquire and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solution Inc. is headquartered in New York City.