Shippeo Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for Second Consecutive Year

PARIS & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shippeo, has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms. This recognition follows a $30 million strategic funding round led by Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth fund, further highlighting industry excitement for Shippeo's high customer satisfaction, category-leading data quality, and unique vision to enable sustainable and antifragile supply chains.

“We are honored to be named a Leader for the second consecutive year,” said Pierre Khoury, CEO & Co-founder of Shippeo. “ We believe this recognition reflects our strong momentum in new markets and unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge visibility solutions that generate tangible value for our customers and partners. As real-time transportation visibility adoption accelerates across North America, Europe, and APAC, companies increasingly recognize the critical role of high-quality visibility data in enhancing customer satisfaction, reducing operational costs, optimizing supply chain efficiency, and driving sustainability initiatives.”

Shippeo’s global expansion continues at pace, with its platform now tracking over 90 million shipments annually across 150 countries. Growth in North America has been particularly strong, driven by strategic partnerships with e2open, Google, and SAP. Over the past year, the region has experienced a 40% increase in customers, a 92% rise in shipments tracked, and 210% year-over-year revenue growth, with industry leaders such as Amazon, Lassonde Industries, and Yamaha Motor North America choosing Shippeo. As the U.S. market matures, more companies are switching vendors due to concerns over data quality, a key differentiator that continues to position Shippeo as the preferred visibility provider.

In APAC, Shippeo has recorded a 53% increase in its customer base and a 64% rise in shipments tracked. The company has also launched new tracking capabilities in Mainland China, reinforcing its ability to deliver robust, real-time visibility solutions in highly complex logistics environments. Major brands such as Arlanxeo, Evonik, Fujifilm, and Philip Morris International have turned to Shippeo to enhance supply chain performance across the region.

Beyond expansion, Shippeo continues to set the industry standard for customer satisfaction. Shippeo currently has a score of 4.9 out of 5 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ and willingness to recommend score of 98% based on 86 reviews in the past 12 months. We believe Shippeo remains the most recommended provider, reinforcing our reputation for technology excellence and customer success.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation™ to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,100 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L’Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 90 million shipments per year across 150 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com.

Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms 2025” by Carly West, Oscar Sanchez Duran, and Nathan Lease, 24 February 2025

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular Purpose.