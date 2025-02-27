SecurityScorecard and KPMG in Canada Announce Strategic Agreement to Enhance Cybersecurity for Critical Sectors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard, the pioneer of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions, and professional services firm KPMG in Canada have entered into a strategic agreement aimed at revolutionizing cybersecurity within critical sectors. This agreement brings SecurityScorecard MAX to the Canadian market, marking a step forward in helping to secure critical infrastructure.

KPMG in Canada’s experience in addressing cybersecurity challenges forms a strong foundation for this agreement. Leveraging its programmatic approach to mitigating third-party cybersecurity risks, KPMG in Canada’s expertise complements SecurityScorecard’s mission to deliver actionable, real-time cybersecurity insights.

Imraan Bashir, Partner & National Public Sector Cyber Leader at KPMG in Canada, said: "By combining KPMG in Canada’s public sector expertise with SecurityScorecard’s cutting-edge SCDR technology, we are helping to address cybersecurity risks with greater efficiency and precision. This agreement represents a step in strengthening supply chain security.”

Introducing SecurityScorecard MAX

MAX, the first Supply Chain Detection & Response (SCDR) solution on the market, will now be offered as a managed service by KPMG in Canada. This service leverages SecurityScorecard's expertise in collecting and analyzing cybersecurity data to provide proactive threat hunting, continuous monitoring and rapid incident response across vendors and suppliers.

Sachin Bansal, President at SecurityScorecard, said: "We are pleased to have KPMG join our program. MAX helps customers seamlessly 'arrive at the airport,' but we need 'planes' to transport customers globally. KPMG has the experience to help us bring actionability and remediation for critical sectors."

The Unique Value of SCDR for Critical Sectors

SCDR’s approach to cybersecurity focuses on the entire supplier ecosystem. SCDR empowers security teams to proactively prevent third-party breaches by enhancing the security posture of both an organization and its suppliers.

SCDR solutions actively identify critical vulnerabilities and issues across the supplier network, driving collaborative remediation and significantly reducing the time to incident resolution. This approach is pivotal in an era where supply chain attacks have become a common vector for cybercriminals, aiming to compromise larger entities through their less secure vendors.

This agreement underscores a commitment to cybersecurity excellence and resilience, helping to ensure that clients can operate with confidence in an increasingly digital world. These agencies can benefit from:

Proactive Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into breaches.

Identify and mitigate risks before they escalate into breaches. Enhanced Vendor Collaboration: Streamline processes to work efficiently with suppliers on security issues.

Streamline processes to work efficiently with suppliers on security issues. Time Efficiency: Reduce the time to resolve security incidents by up to 90%.

Reduce the time to resolve security incidents by up to 90%. Resilience: Improve the cybersecurity posture across the entire supply chain, reducing third-party breaches by up to 75%.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors, including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Partners, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the pioneer of supply chain detection and response (SCDR) solutions.

Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard’s patented technology is used by over 25,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight.

SecurityScorecard achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, highlighting the company’s robust security standards to protect customer information, and is listed as a free cyber tool and service by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to its trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.