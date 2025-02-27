OMNIYAT Launches OMNIYAT Bespoke: A New Global Real Estate Category Empowering UHNWIs to Craft One-of-One Creations Tailored to Their Aspirations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNIYAT, Dubai's visionary lifestyle brand for UHNWI’s, is crafting a niche segment in the global ultra-luxury market with the launch of a new concept: OMNIYAT Bespoke. This exclusive category is poised to redefine luxury living on a global scale by allowing owners to define their own criteria and infuse their unique aspirations into every facet of their lifestyle.

With one-of-one creations shaped alongside the world’s finest talent in design and craftsmanship, the launch of the concept also marks the reveal of the latest addition to the OMNIYAT Bespoke real estate collection – the breathtaking Luna Sky Palace at ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. Spanning 58,476 square feet, this is one of the largest and rarest properties of its kind anywhere in the world.

The concept’s origins began with a vision to redefine market dynamics through groundbreaking projects, spearheaded by OMNIYAT's inaugural Bespoke creation crowning One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. This architectural marvel, created in collaboration with its owners and renowned designers, exemplified the ideal of bespoke living, and became the most valuable residence of its kind in Dubai in 2017.

With each Bespoke creation unveiled since, OMNIYAT fostered an ethos of unparalleled refinement, culminating in the Sky Palace at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai – the crown jewel of their collection which would become the most expensive ever on Palm Jumeirah upon its sale. These milestones not only surpassed previous benchmarks, but also obliterated sales records, each setting a new height of excellence. In doing so, OMNIYAT marked a paradigm shift in the conception of ultra-luxury real estate, giving rise to OMNIYAT Bespoke as a new division, and a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to elevating lifestyles above conventional norms.

With the triumph of existing Bespoke properties already brought to life for their owners, the portfolio is poised to expand with the unveiling of more extraordinary creations to come, strategically nestled in the most coveted locations. Among them, the rarest Sky Palaces and a one-of-one mansion will enter the market, starting with the launch of Luna Sky Palace at ORLA, Dorchester Collection Dubai.

The 58,476-square-foot ‘palace in the sky’—Luna Sky Palace—redefines the essence of luxurious living. This expansive residence spans three magnificent levels, crowned by a 13,500-square-foot sky garden rooftop featuring a breathtaking 36-meter infinity pool. Luna Sky Palace is graced with private lobby lounges at both the ground and basement levels, setting an exclusive tone from the moment of arrival. Tailored for an owner who values both privacy and luxury, the palace offers an array of bespoke features, from a private office for personal assistants to an exclusive wellness spa complete with a fitness suite, salon, treatment rooms, steam and sauna spaces, and serene relaxation areas. Additionally, a private garage accommodating up to 10 cars ensures that every element of the owner’s lifestyle is meticulously considered.

The Luna Sky Palace at ORLA, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, represents yet another jewel in the crown of OMNIYAT Bespoke, which reigns as the height of luxury and premium living in the region, a portfolio never before seen globally.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder & Executive Chairman at OMNIYAT, commented: "OMNIYAT Bespoke is about bringing dreams to life—offering rare, one-of-one creations that embody the deepest aspirations of our clients. We aspire to inspire, empowering individuals to shape surroundings that not only reflect their vision but elevate their lifestyle to something extraordinary. It’s about crafting a legacy of moments, emotions, and experiences that resonate deeply and uniquely with each person—a true expression of luxury that goes beyond any single creation, becoming an enduring part of their lives."

Dubai is witnessing a new era of exceptional and unique experiences emerging within its ultra-luxury market, as the emirate continues to experience rising economic growth and reasserts its position as a global destination. This major transformation has led to the demand for personal and ultra-rare lifestyles, which OMNIYAT is committed to lead — building on its legacy of ultra-luxury real estate excellence – with OMNIYAT Bespoke.

