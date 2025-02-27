Seamless Air Alliance and European Space Agency Announce Major Progress in 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks for Aviation

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Seamless Air Alliance (SAA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) are pleased to announce significant advancements in the development of 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) for aviation connectivity. This collaborative effort marks a major milestone in the integration of space-based communication technologies to enable a seamless extension of mobile networks to provide in-flight connectivity and exceptional passenger experiences.

Status Update:

ESA-led trials have successfully demonstrated 5G NTN links over both LEO and GEO satellites. Telesat and Eutelsat OneWeb have showcased 5G NTN connectivity via LEO satellites. Separately, ESA and Hispasat have demonstrated 5G NTN links over GEO satellites.

ESA and SAA, in collaboration with Airbus, are advancing their efforts by engaging industry partners to showcase multi-orbit NTN capabilities across Europe and the United States. Seamless Air Alliance Members — including Boeing, Kontron, ST Engineering iDirect, and Thales — are already active in the 5G NTN Working Group. To further strengthen the ecosystem and foster innovation, ESA and SAA are also seeking increased participation from chipset vendors.

"The successful completion of these 5G NTN tests mark a significant step toward revolutionizing in-flight connectivity with space-based solutions," said Laurent Jaffart, ESA Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications. "Our partnership with the Seamless Air Alliance continues to foster innovation and pave the way for the future of global aviation connectivity."

"Seamless Air Alliance remains committed to advancing the adoption of 5G NTN technologies within aviation," said CEO Jack Mandala. "These milestones reflect our dedication to enabling seamless, high-speed connectivity to passengers worldwide."

Key Achievements on the Path to 5G NTN for Aviation:

The first use case for 5G NTN in aviation was presented by a delegation of the SAA members to the global telecommunications standards body 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and passed screening from 3GPP stakeholders to continue in the process. The use case included Gate-to-Gate internet access with service continuity in joint Terrestrial/Non-Terrestrial Network (TN/NTN) and multi-orbit deployment scenarios. This crucial milestone paves the way for the standardization and widespread adoption of NTN solutions within the aviation sector, along with the following achievements: