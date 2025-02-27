Fortitude Re Announces Long-Term Care and Individual Disability Insurance Reinsurance Agreement with Unum Group

HAMILTON, Bermuda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGH Parent, L.P., (together with its subsidiaries, “Fortitude Re”), a leading global reinsurance company, today announced the signing of a reinsurance transaction between its subsidiary, Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. (“FRL”) and Unum Life Insurance Company of America (“Unum”), a subsidiary of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM).

Upon receipt of regulatory approvals and subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, Unum will cede to FRL, effective as of January 1, 2025, $3.4 billion of individual long-term care (“LTC”) statutory reserves and approximately $120 million of Unum Group’s multi-life individual disability insurance (“IDI”) in-force premium. The cession represents 19% of Unum Group’s total LTC block and 20% of its in-force IDI premium.

Unum will continue to service and administer the reinsured policies. Simultaneously with the closing of the reinsurance transaction with Unum, FRL will enter into an agreement to retrocede 100% of the LTC and IDI insurance risks to a highly rated global reinsurance partner. FRL will therefore retain only the underlying spread-based risks associated with this block of business.

“Today’s announcement underscores the deliberate approach we have taken toward growth,” said Alon Neches, CEO, Fortitude Re. “When partners like Unum place their trust in us, we ensure the value delivered honors that trust. I would like to extend a special thank you to the many professionals who have collaborated and worked tirelessly to achieve this important milestone.”

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Fortitude Re.

Fortitude Re is a leading provider of reinsurance solutions with $106 billion in total assets as of Dec. 31, 2024. The foundations of our business model are our exceptional insurance professionals and the support of the world’s most sophisticated insurance investors, including Carlyle and T&D Insurance Group. Our people, our capital strength and our capabilities drive strategic reinsurance solutions designed to meet our clients’ highest priority goals and to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders, our teammates, and the communities in which we operate. For more information visit, www.fortitude-re.com and follow Fortitude Re on LinkedIn.