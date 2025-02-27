Oncourse Home Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA)

NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncourse Home Solutions, a leading provider of home protection plans, is proud to announce a transformative partnership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), a global leader dedicated to advancing local government leadership, innovation, and sustainability. This collaboration reinforces Oncourse’s mission to empower local communities by providing the tools, knowledge, and solutions that address their most pressing challenges, including housing affordability, water conservation, and energy efficiency.

“We are thrilled to partner with ICMA to amplify our shared commitment to creating meaningful, long-term impact in our communities,” said Geoff Ellis, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Oncourse. “ICMA’s deep expertise and extensive network of change-makers will help us improve the lives of the residents we serve and strengthen our connection to local governance.”

Globally recognized for its leadership in local government, ICMA supports professionals dedicated to fostering vibrant, resilient communities. Through a variety of channels, including year-round events, publications, and research, ICMA provides essential resources that support leadership development, management strategies, and ethical practices for local government professionals.

Founded on shared values of local empowerment and transformative action, Oncourse and ICMA began this partnership in August 2024. The partnership will be showcased at ICMA’s Local Government Reimagined Conference in Denver, taking place February 26-28, 2025. This event provides an exciting platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the unveiling of new initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving needs of communities worldwide.

For more information about ICMA’s partnership program, please visit: https://icma.org/annual-partner-program#corporate_partners

About Oncourse Home Solutions

Oncourse Home Solutions, a leading home protection provider focused on protecting homeowners from unexpected costs, provides flexible services for home repairs, maintenance, and improvement. Through its affiliated partners nationwide, Oncourse Home Solutions serves 1.5 million homeowners across 43 states. With over three decades of experience, Oncourse Home Solutions has stayed committed to simplifying the hassles of home care and providing coverage that simply works, giving homeowners peace of mind. Visit OncourseHome.com for more information about Oncourse Home Solutions.

About ICMA

ICMA, the International City/County Management Association, advances professional local government management worldwide through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics. ICMA provides member support; publications; data and information; peer and results-oriented assistance; and training and professional development to more than 14,000 city, town, and county experts and other individuals and organizations throughout the world. The management decisions made by ICMA's members affect millions of individuals living in thousands of communities, from small villages and towns to large metropolitan areas. ICMA gathers more data on local government than any organization except the federal government, spanning a broad spectrum from economic development to local government innovation. Learn more about ICMA at icma.org