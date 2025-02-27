HURT! and Relatient Partner to Expand Access and Improve Experiences for Orthopedic Patients

WATHENA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HURT!™, a mobile app connecting patients to orthopedic experts, has partnered with Relatient, the leading patient access platform, to create new, unmatched access and user experience for orthopedic patients. The collaboration will streamline musculoskeletal (MSK) triage and online appointment scheduling, delivering a fast and frictionless experience for patients seeking expert orthopedic advice.

HURT!’s leading, consumer-friendly mobile app enables orthopedic practices to offer their patients 24/7, year-round immediate support, ensuring they receive timely care assessments when they need it most. Through this new partnership with Relatient, HURT! will integrate with Relatient’s intelligent scheduling platform, Dash, allowing orthopedic practices to expand their scheduling capabilities. By incorporating provider rules and preferences, the integration ensures that patients can book appointments through either the HURT! app or a practice’s online self-scheduling tool, eliminating barriers to access, prioritizing urgent care appointments and streamlining practice operations.

“Relatient and HURT! share a core mission: making it easier for patients and providers to connect,” said Jeff Gartland, CEO of Relatient. “Our organizations already work with many of the same leading orthopedic groups nationwide, and we see this partnership as an opportunity to create a truly seamless patient experience, while dramatically elevating the operational workflows within orthopedic practices. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in improving accessibility and patient satisfaction in the orthopedic space.”

As wait times for MSK and other specialty appointments continue to rise, athletes and injured patients often turn to emergency rooms (ER) for faster orthopedic care. This partnership enables orthopedic practices to better connect with local patients by providing quick access to medical advice, and simplified appointment scheduling, at the patients’ convenience. This approach not only helps patients avoid unnecessary ER visits but also allows orthopedists to more effectively schedule and deliver patient care.

“It’s 2025 and unfortunately healthcare still hasn’t fully embraced the level of convenience that other industries have achieved by leveraging technology and prioritizing customer service,” said Dr. Brett Miller, co-founder and CEO of HURT!. “Timely access to care, particularly outside of traditional office hours, gives patients peace of mind while reducing unnecessary emergency room visits and easing the fear and anxiety that often accompany injuries or pain. This partnership is about putting patients first and ensuring they receive access to the care they need, when they need it most.”

About HURT!

Since 2020, the HURT! platform has provided painless access to urgent orthopedic care. Easily offering patients a way to connect with a network of orthopedic specialists from their phone to get the treatment they need, when and where they need it. HURT! Proudly supports over 50 top musculoskeletal practices nationwide as their trusted all-in-one MSK access solution. Learn more at https://www.hurtapp.com/.

About Relatient

Relatient, Inc., is the premier provider of intelligent patient scheduling and engagement technology, leveraging a data-led approach to enhance access to care. Each year, the platform engages with over 50 million unique patients on behalf of provider groups and health systems nationwide. These solutions drive operational efficiency, increase appointments, reduce no-shows, expedite patient payments, and boost patient satisfaction, all while supporting better health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit: http://www.relatient.com.