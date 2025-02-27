Farmers Edge Powers Online Ag Platform Conduit with Managed Technology Services

Farmers Edge equipped Conduit with a technology strategy and team to launch a customized online storefront in under six weeks and will continue to support the development of the platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Farmers Edge equipped Conduit with a technology strategy and team to launch a customized online storefront in under six weeks and will continue to support the development of the platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Edge™, a premier agricultural technology provider, today announced its role in powering Conduit’s online platform. Conduit is connecting customers with solutions that optimize profitability across the ag supply chain. Through its Managed Technology Services, Farmers Edge provides the back-end technology essential to the creation, functionality, and scalability of the platform. Launched in April 2024, Conduit aims to transform ag financing and provide technological solutions to its customers to increase their profitability.

With two decades of agronomic experience, $100M in R&D in digital agronomy, and 100+ in-house experts, Farmers Edge Managed Services fills a critical gap in digital transformation across agriculture, addressing top technology challenges faced by agribusinesses and crop insurers. In this partnership, Farmers Edge equipped Conduit with a technology strategy and team to launch a customized online storefront in under six weeks and will continue to support the development of the platform.

Conduit is transforming the agriculture industry by featuring unparalleled financing options and innovations to deliver an omnichannel experience. Farmers Edge prepares Conduit to meet the current and future needs of customers, while expanding reach and differentiating the customer experience. Customers utilize the platform to secure financing to increase their purchasing power and ultimately their profitability.

“Through our Managed Services model, we’re proud to provide the foundational technology that powers Conduit,” said Farmers Edge CEO, Vibhore Arora. “We look forward to strengthening our collaboration as the platform evolves.”

“At the core of its mission, Conduit is dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of ag customers,” said Matt Carstens, Conduit President and CEO. “Partnering with Farmers Edge has allowed Conduit to fulfill its commitment to empowering customers with innovative technology that enhances profitability, productivity, and long-term success."

Farmers Edge Managed Services supports multiple segments across the agricultural ecosystem with technology outsourcing, data licensing and white-labeling, and custom technology development. To learn more about Farmers Edge Managed Technology Services, visit: FarmersEdge.ca.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a premier agricultural technology provider, operating in North America, Brazil, and India. With best-in-class technologies, state-of-the-art soil and tissue testing laboratories, and robust datasets from over 50 million acres, Farmers Edge delivers Managed Technology Services and tailored solutions to stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca.

About Conduit

Conduit is an ag technology company offering competitive financing and other services to our customers online. With deep experience across agriculture, Conduit helps our customers optimize profitability through technology, competitive financing, agronomy, and business enablement. We’re meeting our partners where they’re at with what they want, how and where they want it. To learn more, visit conduit.ag.