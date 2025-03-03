Basis Investment Group Announces New Strategic Partnership with Lion Creek Real Estate Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Basis Investment Group, LLC, (Basis), a national commercial real estate debt and equity investment platform founded by CEO Tammy K. Jones, has announced the formation of BIG Lion, a new partnership with Lion Creek Real Estate Capital (Lion Creek). In this newly formed strategic alliance, Lion Creek will originate commercial real estate debt and equity investments for Basis across the firm’s diversified lending and investment strategies.

“ We’re proud to announce this strategic alliance bringing together Lion Creek’s strong origination and lending expertise, with Basis’ ability to lend and invest across the capital stack,” says Kunle Shoyombo, Chief Investment Officer of Basis Investment Group.

The three principals of Lion Creek Real Estate Capital—Abe Katz, David Rosenberg, and Mark Silbersher—have had a longstanding relationship with Basis Investment Group dating back to 2009 and have successfully closed over $1 billion in transaction volume together. This collaboration marks the reunion of two powerhouse teams, leveraging a shared history of success in optimizing financing and investment solutions for its sponsors.

“ It’s great to come back together and build on the strong foundation we established years ago,” said Tammy K. Jones, CEO and Founder of Basis Investment Group. “ With our combined expertise we are hitting the ground running to deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

“ We’re very excited to formalize our strategic partnership with Basis,” said Mark Silbersher, Managing Partner of Lion Creek Real Estate Capital. “ There is great synergy, and this is a significant opportunity to further enhance the success we’ve had with a best-in-class CRE debt and equity investor.”

About Basis Investment Group

CEO Tammy K. Jones founded Basis Investment Group (Basis), a full-service commercial real estate investment platform, at the height of the global recession in 2009 as she sought to create an alternative lending and investment platform built on excellence. Since that time, Basis has remained a leader in the CRE industry, successfully closing more than $8B in transactions, investing across multiple strategies and asset classes nationally, focusing primarily on the middle market where it has deep relationships.

Basis is a registered investment advisor and lender that invests in both debt and equity strategies including fixed-rate senior mortgage loans, bridge loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, structured equity, JV equity, and B-piece investments. Basis is also a licensed Optigo® lender for Freddie Mac and DUS® lender for Fannie Mae. For more information, please visit BasisInvGroup.com.

About Lion Creek Real Estate Capital

Lion Creek Real Estate Capital is a commercial mortgage brokerage and advisory firm specializing in assisting clients in sourcing debt and equity. Lion Creek was founded by Abe Katz, David Rosenberg and Mark Silbersher – industry veterans with more than 80 years of combined experience and over $100 billion worth of closed transactions.