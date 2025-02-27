Xsolla Partners With Pocket Gamer Connects to Empower Mobile Game Developers in 2025

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, is deepening its commitment to mobile game developers through a strategic partnership with Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) in 2025. As the industry leader in Web Shop development and management, with over 500+ Web Shops generating revenue, Xsolla is also leading the way in direct-to-consumer monetization in the video game industry. Xsolla will showcase its latest innovations in mobile game monetization, user acquisition, and cross-platform analytics throughout key global PGC events.

Supporting Mobile Developers at PGC Events Worldwide

Xsolla will sponsor Pocket Gamer Connects events in 2025, bringing its expertise in direct-to-consumer monetization and engagement strategies to the following locations:

PGC San Francisco (March 17-18)

PGC Dubai (May 7-8)

PGC Barcelona (June 3-4)

PG Summit Shanghai (July 30)

Mobile Games Awards at Gamescom (August)

PGC Helsinki (October 7-8)

Xsolla will engage with developers at each event through thought leadership sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. It will offer data-driven insights and solutions to help mobile developers maximize revenue beyond traditional app stores.

Advancing Web Shop Monetization with AppsFlyer Integration

A key component of Xsolla’s presence at PGC will be its partnership with AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile measurement and data analytics. Together, they have developed a first-in-the-industry integration that solves cross-platform attribution challenges, giving mobile game developers the tools to:

Measure Web Shop purchases as in-app events for accurate LTV and ROAS tracking.

Seamlessly attribute Web Shop revenue to mobile user acquisition, re-engagement, and retention campaigns.

Optimize ad spending across mobile and Web Shops with real-time analytics, all without requiring coding from developers.

Xsolla’s Web Shop solution has already transformed mobile game monetization, enabling 500+ developers to generate direct-to-consumer sales online while pushing players to pay on their mobile devices. By integrating AppsFlyer’s measurement tools, Xsolla ensures that mobile developers gain a complete, end-to-end understanding of the user journey across platforms, allowing them to make smarter business decisions and improve ROI.

“Xsolla’s Web Shop has revolutionized how mobile game developers monetize online, and our integration with AppsFlyer takes it to the next level,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “By bridging the data gap between Web Shops and mobile applications, we empower developers with the insights they need to optimize performance, increase revenue, and engage players more effectively. We look forward to engaging directly with the community and hearing from the Pocket Gamer community throughout the year at each event around the world.”

Strengthening the Global Mobile Gaming Ecosystem

Xsolla’s continued investment in mobile game commerce solutions aligns with Pocket Gamer Connects’ mission to support and connect game developers worldwide. With the combined power of Web Shop, AppsFlyer integration, and a direct presence at major industry events, Xsolla is committed to helping mobile game creators navigate monetization challenges and drive sustainable growth.

“Pocket Gamer Connects is the world’s leading event series for mobile game developers (and others) and we’re thrilled to have Xsolla as a key partner in 2025,” said Chris James, CEO at Steel Media, Pocket Gamer’s parent company. “Xsolla’s expertise in mobile commerce, cross-platform engagement, and Web Shop monetization makes them an invaluable resource for developers looking to scale their businesses.”

By partnering with Pocket Gamer Connects, Xsolla ensures mobile developers worldwide can access the latest technology, insights, and business models to thrive in today’s competitive gaming market.

For more information on Xsolla Web Shop and its integration with AppsFlyer, visit: xsolla.blog/xsolla-appsflyer

Join us at Pocket Gamer Connects 2025 to connect, learn, and explore new opportunities in the gaming industry. For more information, visit: https://xsolla.pro/pgc25

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

About Pocket Gamer

Steel Media’s Pocket Gamer is the leading media and event brand dedicated to the global games industry, offering news, insights, and events that connect developers, publishers, and industry professionals. Since its launch, PocketGamer.Biz has become a trusted source for mobile, PC, and console gaming content while also organizing Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC), the premier conference series that has connected over 55,000 gaming professionals via 50 conferences in 12 cities worldwide over the last 11 years.

For more information, visit https://www.pocketgamer.biz and www.pgconnects.com

About Enthusiast Gaming

Steel Media is a portfolio company of Enthusiast Gaming, the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

For more information, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com