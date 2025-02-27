COMLINE to Launch GenAI as a Service Based on HPE Private Cloud AI

BOEBLINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that German IT service provider COMLINE SE is expanding its cloud offering based on HPE Private Cloud AI to help customers achieve competitive advantage with generative AI. COMLINE will also use the solution to further automate its service delivery with AI. Part of the NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio, HPE Private Cloud AI was co-developed with NVIDIA to enable fast and easy deployment of private AI applications with a focus on inferencing, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and fine-tuning.

HPE Private Cloud AI will be added to COMLINE’s existing HPE GreenLake environment which is operated in its data centers in Berlin and Frankfurt/Main. Immediately after deployment, COMLINE will kick off a first generative AI project with a large customer in the real-estate business, where HPE Private Cloud AI will be used to classify 1.6 million legal documents per day for compliance checks.

With eleven offices in Germany and one in Poland, COMLINE helps its customers to achieve competitive advantage through IT innovation – based on three key values: sustainable, approachable, authentic. The company offers all required services as a one-stop shop: strategic consulting, design of digital products and services, IT service automation, software development and cloud services.

“In our AI consulting engagements we recognized a high demand for a generative AI as-a-service offering that helps customers take the step from proof of concept to production at scale – while ensuring data sovereignty which we can provide from our German cloud data centers,” said Ralf Schäfer, chief operating officer, COMLINE SE. “We selected HPE Private Cloud AI because it’s really a turnkey solution – unlike competitive offerings which require a lot of custom integration. Going forward, we’ll be able to set up new generative AI use cases with just a few clicks. This accelerates time to market for our customers, and it reduces our own service delivery costs.”

HPE Private Cloud simplifies AI deployment and shortens time to value

HPE Private Cloud AI features a deep integration of preconfigured AI hardware and software from HPE and NVIDIA, including HPE AI Essentials and NVIDIA AI Enterprise, including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo microservices, providing cloud user experience and instant AI productivity. Customers can deploy and operationalize virtual assistants in seconds, simplifying the process from end to end.

COMLINE will initially deploy two HPE Private Cloud AI systems with “small bundle” configurations to offer GenAI as a service to midsized and large customers. In addition, COMLINE will use the new solution to further automate the operation of its cloud data centers. The company has comprehensively automated its IT operations in recent years to lower cost and enhance customer experience. With AI, COMLINE will amplify its differentiation, for example by deploying AIOps in operations and AI assistants as human-machine interfaces for the service desk or customer self-service.

“Service providers like COMLINE have a huge opportunity to outcompete their global rivals in the field of generative AI because they can uniquely provide local end-to-end support and data sovereignty,” said Axel Sidki, head of Hybrid Cloud Solutions, HPE Germany. “COMLINE leverages HPE Private Cloud AI as an icebreaker to quickly enter the generative AI as-a-service market and scale as customer demand increases. We very much look forward to opening the next chapter of our long-standing partnership.”

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company innovates across networking, hybrid cloud, and AI to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.