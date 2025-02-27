Affirm adds Stitch Fix to its network of fashion merchants

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it has added Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, to its rapidly expanding merchant network. Approved Stitch Fix shoppers can now pay over time for the styles they love, while maintaining increased control over their budget.

“ In October through December, fashion sales through Affirm were up 20% year-over-year, demonstrating a shift toward smarter, more responsible ways to pay for clothing and accessories. To meet this increased consumer demand, we’re growing our network to include even more fashion merchants,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “ Stitch Fix’s personal styling service has long been known for helping its clients discover the styles they love, and we’re excited to work with Stitch Fix to offer those clients more flexibility and control over how they pay for their purchases.”

Stitch Fix clients interested in using this payment method will simply select Affirm at checkout and go through a quick, real-time eligibility check. If approved, Stitch Fix clients can choose the customized payment plan that best suits their needs, splitting the total cost of their purchase across monthly payments, with no late or hidden fees.

With this launch, Stitch Fix joins over 45 fashion merchants who have integrated Affirm in the past six months, underscoring the growing demand for flexible, transparent payment options in the fashion industry. Leading retailers, including Amazon, The RealReal, Canada Goose, Net-a-Porter, adidas, David’s Bridal, and more are also offering Affirm’s payment solutions to their customers.

Shoppers can visit Stitch Fix’s website or app to select Affirm as a payment option today.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.

