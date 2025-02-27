Expro Wins Contract Supplying Tubular Running Services for Landmark Carbon Capture and Storage Project

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has secured a contract to supply Tubular Running Services (TRS) as part of a major Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in the Netherlands.

The contract includes the recompletion and conversion of legacy offshore gas production wells into CO₂ injection wells, decommissioning of shallow wells and drilling of platform slot recovery wells. The project, which is the first offshore CCS storage system in the Netherlands, aligns fully with Expro’s sustainability objectives.

Expro will deliver the contract using its proprietary non-marking TRS technology which has been specifically designed to run corrosion-resistant alloy (CRA) tubulars. In a highly corrosive Co2 environment, this will maximize the longevity of the pipe and help address the challenges of long-term well integrity assurance.

Iain Farley, Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa at Expro said: “Securing this contract for this major CCS project highlights Expro’s advanced technical expertise in deploying CRA tubulars. The specific technologies being used throughout the project are proven in the oil and gas sector and it is fantastic to see these capabilities helping to unlock the potential of the CCS sector. Expro TRS services are designed for safety, efficiency and precision, and so we look to be playing a vital role in supporting the success of this project. Expro has a well-earned reputation for delivering high-performance solutions for complex well construction challenges and we are committed to pioneering solutions for energy transition challenges. This contract cements the company’s role in advancing sustainable practices in the offshore energy sector.”

Since 1938, Expro has built a reputation as the industry pioneer, and premier and trusted provider, of tubular running services for all applications globally.

Expro offers supplementary services, such as performance drilling tools, wellbore clean-out, and cementing technologies, to support comprehensive well integrity solutions.

Expro’s portfolio of solutions offers the most complete line of tubular handling products and devices encompassing all sizes of large OD tubulars, surface, and intermediate casing, through to production casing and tubing, whilst also offering a fleet of drill pipe handling tools for harsh drilling operations and heavy landing strings.

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has more than 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit and connect with Expro on Twitter @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

