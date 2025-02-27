First Community Credit Union Selects the Fiserv award-winning DNA Platform to Stay on Cutting Edge of Banking Technology

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today announced that First Community Credit Union, one of the largest financial institutions in Missouri, will power its future growth and success through the award-winning DNA® from Fiserv core processing platform. FCCU chose DNA due to its modern, member-centric platform that enables greater efficiencies, open and simplified integration and robust commercial features.

FCCU, based in Chesterfield, Missouri, has $4.5bn in assets and 42 branch locations. Nearly half of these branches are within store locations of a large national retailer. With more than 400,000 members, FCCU celebrated its 90th anniversary serving its local communities in December 2024, and is a long-time Fiserv client spanning more than three decades.

“We are a high-touch credit union with a number of our branches uniquely located in the stores of a large national retailer. This is a significant differentiator for us among our members, but we take immense pride in blending in-person service with the digital experience,” said Glenn Barks, President and CEO, FCCU. “We picked DNA because it is a technologically sophisticated solution that will prime our organization for the future and keep us on the cutting edge of banking technology.”

DNA leads the way in awards and client satisfaction

The recent enhancements to DNA were recognized by research and advisory firm Celent at the 2024 xCelent Awards for community-based financial institution core systems, earning an xCelent Advanced Technology Award for its best-in-class technology architecture, with a high breadth of functionality complemented by significant customer base and support capabilities. In addition, DNA was designated a Luminary for technical capability. Celent noted that the diversity of the client base on DNA by institution type, size and geographic market are indicators of its technological superiority.

“Fiserv continues to invest heavily in its modern real-time DNA core system, with its scalable architecture, open integration, deployment flexibility and configurability making it a top solution for banks and credit unions,” said Craig Focardi, principal analyst, Celent. “Recent enhancements for public cloud deployment, commercial loan servicing, and open ecosystem integration will continue to appeal to financial institutions seeking to replace their current core systems.”

“We are committed to listening and acting to ensure our banking clients receive the solutions and support that they need, and that we meet and exceed their evolving expectations,” said Dudley White, president, Core Account Processing Solutions, Fiserv. “As we make continual investments in our core systems, we look forward to extending our partnership with First Community Credit Union to help them differentiate and enhance their offerings.”

About First Community Credit Union

First Community Credit Union has been operating for over 90 years and serves nearly 410,000 members. First Community is among the top 100 credit unions in the nation. Its mission is to provide quality products and affordable financial services. It serves all persons living and working in the communities of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, Warren County, and the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

