Cizzle Brands Adds Pro Hockey Life to its Roster of CWENCH Hydration™ Retailers

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, Coach Chippy made an appearance at the Pro Hockey Life Vaughan Mills location as part of marketing initiatives for the launch of CWENCH Hydration™ at Pro Hockey Life stores (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”), is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now being carried by Pro Hockey Life, a Canadian chain of hockey equipment stores with 20 locations in five provinces across Canada, that is a part of the Canadian Tire group of retailers.

Initial performance of CWENCH Hydration™ in Pro Hockey Life stores was met with substantial demand from its customer base. As a result, Pro Hockey Life submitted a re-order for additional inventory within just two weeks of receiving its first order delivery from Cizzle Brands.

Since the launch of CWENCH Hydration™ in May of 2024, Cizzle Brands has been strategically commercializing the CWENCH Hydration™ product line across North America, with a specific emphasis on hockey at the recreational, amateur, and professional levels. This strategy has resulted in an arena sponsorship with Canlan Sports, availability of the product line in other leading sporting goods retailers such as Sport Chek and Canadian Tire, as well as an endorsement deals with NHL MVP Nathan MacKinnon, Montreal Canadiens Forward Cole Caufield, and Canadian youth hockey influencer Coach Chippy, with whom Cizzle Brands collaborated to release a limited-edition “Tropical Flow” flavour of the CWENCH Hydration™ beverage. The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ at Pro Hockey Life stores further solidifies the brand’s presence in the hockey community.

CWENCH Hydration™ is now available at all Pro Hockey Life locations across Canada, which are carrying a selection of flavours of the Ready-to-Drink (“RTD”) TetraPak format as well as both Hydration Mix formats (10-count packets and 315-gram containers). Additionally, Pro Hockey Life is carrying CWENCH Hydration™ team and spouted water bottles and towels.

The CWENCH Hydration™ lineup at Pro Hockey Life can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.prohockeylife.com/collections/cwench

To celebrate the launch of CWENCH Hydration™ at Pro Hockey Life, Coach Chippy held a meet-and-greet event at the Pro Hockey Life Vaughan Mills location this past weekend, which attracted hundreds of attendees.

Cizzle Brands’ Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer John Celenza commented, “ We are delighted that Pro Hockey Life is carrying CWENCH Hydration™ across all of their stores, as this bolsters the brand’s visibility among Canadian hockey players and fans alike. We have been very selective in choosing our retail partners during the initial launch phases of CWENCH Hydration™, and Pro Hockey Life favourably positions our products among hockey players of all ages. This placement also helps to fortify our presence in the Canadian Tire ecosystem, which is among the largest retail networks in the nation. We look forward to continuing to build up the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™ with valued retail partners such as Pro Hockey Life.”

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is a sports nutrition company that is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

Notice Regarding Images and Links: This press release may contain images and/or links to outside web pages, which could play an important role in providing the full context of the news update being conveyed through this press release. Some news aggregation services may remove these images and/or links at their discretion. Therefore, readers are encouraged to access SEDAR+ or the News section of the Cizzle Brands Corporation website to view this press release containing all images and/or links as originally published.

