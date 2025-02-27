Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Announce Multi-Year Licensing Partnership for DC Characters and Stories

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products today announced a global, multi-year licensing agreement utilizing DC’s entire library of beloved characters and legendary storytelling. Through the partnership, Mattel is awarded the global licensing rights to develop and market a full range of DC-themed action figures, playsets, accessories, role play products, and adult collectibles starting in the second half of 2026. The agreement spans all DC stories and characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and many more.

Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: “It is an incredibly proud milestone to welcome DC back to Mattel. We look forward to leveraging our Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product design, and innovation to bring DC’s popular characters to life across all channels. This renewed partnership will reflect our shared passion for engaging and inspiring fans and collectors of all ages.”

Robert Oberschelp, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, said: “Warner Bros. Discovery’s new agreement with Mattel arrives as DC kicks off an exciting new chapter in 2025. Our collaboration with Mattel will lead to all-new offerings celebrating DC’s rich legacy and future storytelling across publishing, animation, TV, and film. Every story and character, from Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman’s heroics to The Joker and Harley Quinn’s troublemaking, are prime inspiration for a new partnership that combines the power of Mattel and the global appeal of DC.”

This new licensing agreement builds upon the existing relationship between Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, which spans more than 30 brands and franchises in Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast library including Harry Potter, FRIENDS, Seinfeld, Ted Lasso, and more across the preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toy categories.

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world.