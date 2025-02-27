XPEL Provides Rivian Customers New Program to Customize and Directly Order Suite of Protective Films and Coatings

XPEL and Rivian announce an expansion of their collaboration, allowing U.S. and Canada R1S and R1T customers to customize and directly order the XPEL exterior paint protection, window film and ceramic coating of their choice. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL), a global leader in protective films and coatings, and EV truck-maker, Rivian, announced an expansion of their collaboration which will allow Rivian R1T and R1S owners in the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to customize and directly order the XPEL exterior paint protection, window film and ceramic coating of their choice.

This new program offers set pricing, easy installation coordination and allows new and existing Rivian owners to select between a variety of protection options including partial or full coverage of XPEL’s ULTIMATE PLUS paint protection film (PPF), STEALTH PPF, a range of PRIME Window Films, and XPEL's FUSION PLUS Ceramic Coating.

“We are pleased to extend this unique program and further develop our collaboration with Rivian,” stated Duane Gotro, Vice President of Services at XPEL. “Rivian owners can now customize their vehicle with XPEL protection suited to their lifestyle and then effortlessly schedule the installation with a Certified Rivian Network Partner at a fixed price.”

To ensure a seamless experience, XPEL has established a network of Certified Rivian Network Partners who will coordinate and handle the professional installation of these products, which customers can conveniently purchase through the Rivian Gear Shop.

Separately, Rivian and XPEL continue to offer a pre-installed STEALTH Pack on select R1 models, helping ensure the rugged vehicles not only stand out with a sleek, matte finish but also remain highly protected from scratches, rock chips, and road debris. The STEALTH Pack is currently available on select El Cap Granite and Midnight exteriors featuring Rivian’s Darkout trim and emblem package.

For best results, XPEL recommends Rivian owners have XPEL’s PPF, window film and ceramic coating installed on their vehicles as early as possible. An XPEL Certified Rivian Network Partner can also recommend additional services, not included in this program, for an additional cost when owners schedule their appointment.

For more information or to purchase, visit the Rivian Gear Shop or directly on XPEL.com (U.S. or Canada).

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including paint protection film, surface protection film, window films and ceramic coatings in the automotive, architectural and marine industries. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.