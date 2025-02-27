Motive Enables Rapid Deployment of RCS for Apple iPhone and Android Devices

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motive, a leader in mobile device and service management announced today, that they have achieved seamless provisioning for the Rich Communications (RCS) protocol, in collaboration with Google. This is key in enabling secure RCS provisioning for network operators globally, and critical for cross-platform interoperability required to support Apple's recent entry into RCS.

Motive Entitlement Server authenticates and provisions RCS, ensuring smooth device onboarding and end-to-end encryption across Android devices and iPhones. Successful pre-integration and testing that facilitates RCS message flow across the mobile platforms, allows operators to expedite RCS deployments, reducing integration complexities and time to market.

"RCS is emerging as a universal messaging standard, offering MNOs new avenues to enhance end-user engagement," said Nick Wennekers, SVP Device Management at Motive. "This collaboration reinforces Motive’s leadership in Entitlement servers, equipping operators to deploy RCS with a future-proof infrastructure.”

Industry Alignment & Market Impact

RCS is bridging the gap between mobile OEMs, with Apple and Android converging on a unified messaging framework. Motive's advancements ensure MNOs can seamlessly onboard RCS-enabled devices without delays caused by ecosystem fragmentation.

With an addressable market exceeding 5 billion devices, RCS presents a compelling revenue opportunity for operators. RCS Business Messaging (RBM) is emerging as a robust alternative to SMS A2P and other OTT messaging apps, enabling a multitude of use cases from AI-driven customer interactions to rich media marketing campaigns and conversion of authenticated one-time passcodes (OTPs).

Motive's Leadership in Entitlement Services

Trusted by Tier 1 operators globally, Motive's Entitlement Server offers unmatched scalability for networks of all sizes. With flexible deployment options — cloud, on-premises, or hybrid — operators can future-proof their infrastructure and adopt RCS at their own pace.

Alignment with TS.43 and Apple's ACME standards, streamlines onboarding, reducing complexity and enhancing customer experiences. As RCS adoption accelerates, Motive remains at the forefront, delivering secure, feature-rich messaging that drives engagement and revenue.

About Motive

Motive is an experienced provider of Entitlement functions and a proven leader in device and service management. Motive has more than 150 global deployments and over 1 billion devices under management.

Motive helps operators manage devices across fixed, mobile, and IoT networks, maximizing infrastructure and delivering next-generation communication services. With secure, scalable, and innovative technologies, Motive helps MNOs enhance end-user experience, streamline operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

For more, visit www.motive.com