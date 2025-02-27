GlobalLiving Announces New Luxury Home Development in Olde Kensington

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Noah Ostroff of GlobalLiving Companies is excited to announce that PhillyLiving and Center City Development have partnered in the development and promotion of a new construction gated community, Millennial Village. The project is located in the vibrant Olde Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia and will feature 23 luxury townhomes for sale and 6 condos above ground-floor commercial space. The development is designed to provide the ultimate blend of urban convenience and luxury living.

Groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for March 2025, with the first homes expected to be completed by late summer/early fall of 2025. The community will offer 3-bedroom homes, each spanning ~2,800 square feet and boasting a one-car garage. Noah Ostroff and his real estate team at PhillyLiving, affiliated with Keller Williams Empower, will manage the sales and marketing of the project. Pre-sale opportunities are available now.

“We are incredibly excited to bring one of the largest New Construction communities in the area, Millennial Village, to market in the thriving Olde Kensington neighborhood with the convenience of nearby shops, restaurants, and easy access to the heart of the city,” said Mr. Ostroff. Each home in Millennial Village will feature a variety of luxury finishes, hand-selected by the developer, and buyers will have the opportunity to customize their selections. The gated community will also offer a 10-year tax abatement, adding to the appeal of this unique development. Millennial Village is surrounded by a bustling array of local dining, boutique shopping, and entertainment options, all of which are driving Olde Kensington’s reputation as one of Philadelphia’s most desirable neighborhoods. This thriving area is also well-connected, making it a prime location for urban professionals and families alike.

For more information about Millennial Village, or to inquire about pre-sale opportunities, visit www.millennial-village.com.

About GlobalLiving Companies

Founded in 2010 by Noah Ostroff, GlobalLiving is a family of companies which includes the PhillyLiving, JerseyLiving, and FloridaLiving real estate teams. The full-service organization contains an in-house marketing and operations group that supports all types of real estate transactions. The company, now led by Chief Executive Officer, David Krieger, is dedicated to starting and nurturing successful real estate teams across the nation. With a focus on innovation, growth, and exceptional service, GlobalLiving Companies continues to set new standards in the real estate industry. Center City Development is known for transforming neighborhoods across Philadelphia with innovative residential and commercial projects.