Identiv and Novanta Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Adoption of RFID Solutions for Healthcare OEMs

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc., a global technology supplier to the medical device and life sciences markets today announced a strategic business development and marketing partnership with Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in RFID-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The partnership aims to streamline the adoption of intelligent, RFID-enabled solutions for medical device OEMs by combining Identiv’s advanced RFID inlays, tags, and labels with Novanta’s industry-leading ThingMagic reader modules and APIs, filling a key market gap by providing end-to-end vertical solutions for access, identification and traceability with better price and performance. The initial focus of this collaboration will be to market RFID solutions for medical device and life science OEMs that can be incorporated into smart medical devices, advanced diagnostics, and wearable devices to improve product performance, ensure proper assembly and improve patient safety. By combining Identiv’s expertise in RFID inlays with Novanta’s advanced reader technology and APIs, the two companies plan to deliver a comprehensive suite of RFID-enabled solutions tailored to streamline and simplify the development process and product integration for medical device manufacturers.

“Partnering with Identiv advances our mission to deliver innovative, application-specific solutions to our customers,” said Lina Li, President of Precision Medicine at Novanta. “This collaboration will enable us to enhance connected care by incorporating additional patient data, such as wetness, to improve linen-related workflows, and medication supply chain through real-time temperature monitoring and medication compliance. We are excited about the positive impact these solutions will have on patient safety and hospital workflow optimization.”

Healthcare manufacturers and their suppliers face increasing demands to improve efficiency and reduce costs, with stringent requirements for safety and compliance. The Identiv-Novanta partnership expects to yield an optimized ecosystem where manufacturers can easily evaluate and implement RFID solutions, reducing complexity and expediting time to market.

“This collaboration with Novanta will facilitate the adoption of RFID technology in critical medical device applications,” said Kirsten Newquist, CEO at Identiv. “By collaborating with Novanta to integrate our leading-edge RFID devices with their trusted reader technology, we are enabling innovative manufacturers to incorporate intelligence and performance, ensuring patient safety.”

The collaboration between Identiv and Novanta underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer success in the medical technology sector. This partnership aims to ensure that medical device manufacturers have access to the most advanced, integrated solutions available, enhancing efficiency and supporting the next generation of medical technology advancement.

For more information about Identiv’s IoT solutions, please reach out to iotsales@identiv.com.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical, life science, and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary expertise and competencies in precision medicine, precision manufacturing, robotics and automation, and advanced surgery with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer proprietary technology solutions that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers' demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation, the Novanta Growth System, and our customers’ success. More information about Novanta is available on the Company’s website at www.novanta.com

About Identiv

Identiv’s full-circle RFID-enabled IoT solutions create digital identities for physical objects, enhancing global connectivity for businesses, people, and the planet. Its solutions, integrated into over 1.5 billion applications worldwide, drive innovation across healthcare, consumer electronics, luxury goods, smart packaging, and more. For additional information, visit identiv.com.