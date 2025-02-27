Thales Partners With Cubic to Launch Next-generation eSIM Solutions for Connected Vehicles

MEUDON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, and Cubic, a leading global provider of software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, have announced a collaboration to drive innovation and simplify connectivity management. Leveraging Thales’s eSIM management platform, Cubic will enhance its eSIM solution capabilities to align with the latest GSMA standards, ensuring seamless global connectivity across industries such as automotive, transportation, and agriculture.

With the adoption of the GSMA SGP.32* standard for IoT, the stakes for the sector are significant. This standard outlines several important technical and business requirements for eSIM management in the IoT, including enhanced security, interoperability across devices and network operators, and scalability for high-volume deployments. This new framework is critical for enabling the large-scale deployment of eSIM technology across a variety of devices, addressing the need for smart and seamless connectivity management.

This partnership introduces Thales’s eSIM management platform – compliant with the GSMA SGP.32 standard - to Cubic’s existing multi-network and global connectivity management ecosystem. This innovation enables the continued mass deployment of eSIMs across Cubic’s vast footprint of over 200 countries, while simplifying connectivity management across multiple devices by automating subscription activation and updates remotely. This dramatically reduces the need for manual intervention, physical SIM swaps or device recalls.

Cubic’s customers, including Volkswagen AG, Cariad, General Motors, SEAT, IVECO and CNH could benefit from enhanced solutions such as this, to help ensure managing vehicle connectivity becomes effortless. Vehicles equipped with Cubic’s solution which now integrates Thales’s platform can automatically connect to local networks when crossing borders, eliminating the need for complex development or additional costs. This ensures a seamless global experience for automotive manufacturers and their customers as cars can be pre-configured with connectivity profiles at the factory level and activated dynamically as they are deployed in the field.

“Thales has been a trusted partner of Cubic since 2017," said Nick Power, CTO at Cubic. “For OEMs, adopting GSMA M2M eSIM has been anything but simple. Technical complexity, vendor lock-in, and managing multi-MNO connectivity at a global scale have all slowed adoption. Transitioning to a leaner, more efficient GSMA eSIM IoT architecture will be essential. This collaboration highlights our commitment to standardisation, interoperability and innovation ensuring Cubic customers can enjoy a more flexible, cost efficient and a future-proof approach to global connectivity.”

“With this upgrade, Cubic aims to remain at the forefront of IoT connectivity by addressing evolving market demands. The integration of Thales’s “On-Demand Subscription Manager” platform will enable Cubic to maximize end-to-end connectivity management for OEMs, ensuring devices are seamlessly connected from factory to field,” said Eva Rudin, VP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. “This collaboration highlights our commitment to standardization, interoperability, and innovation for IoT.”

* GSMA SGP. 32 contains the technical specifications for the remote eSIM management of Internet of things (IoT) devices and other types of mobile device deployments.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies within three domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Digital Identity & Security. It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener, and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key areas such as quantum technologies, Edge computing, 6G and cybersecurity.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom delivers advanced software-defined vehicle solutions in over 200 countries and regions around the world. Working with the world’s leading automotive, transportation and agriculture OEMs, we connect 23 million cars and vehicles globally and enable 1 billion mobile internet data transmissions daily. To compete globally, OEMs must manage the complexities of connecting with different technologies while complying with regulatory mandates in different countries. Cubic Telecom cuts through this complexity through providing a single, global solution that enables any vehicle shipped anywhere in the world to have fully compliant built-in connectivity regardless of local market requirements.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Download HD photos