Planet DDS Pay Setting a New Standard for Dental Payment Solutions, Streamlines Payment Processing and RCM

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet DDS, a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-grade dental software solutions, today announced the launch of Planet DDS Pay, a fully integrated payment processing solution designed to streamline financial operations for multi-site practices and dental support organizations (DSOs).

Powered by Stripe’s secure technology, Planet DDS Pay simplifies payment workflows, offering features like automated reconciliation, next-generation payment methods like Apple Pay and Text-to-Pay, and advanced, near-real-time financial reporting within the Denticon and Cloud 9 platforms.

"Managing payments and revenue across multiple locations is a significant challenge for DSOs,” said Eric Giesecke, CEO of Planet DDS. “Planet DDS Pay streamlines this process by accelerating payment collection, automating revenue cycle management, and enhancing both security and the patient experience. With faster collections and optimized cash flow, practices can focus on delivering exceptional patient care."

Improving Payment Workflows for Multi-Location Practices

Planet DDS Pay centralizes and streamlines payment operations, eliminating inefficiencies and manual work. Key features include:

Automated Reconciliation: Payments are automatically posted and reconciled, reducing manual workload and freeing up staff to focus on patient care.

Payments are automatically posted and reconciled, reducing manual workload and freeing up staff to focus on patient care. Modern Payment Options: Supports Text-to-Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and recurring payments to meet patient demands for convenience.

Supports Text-to-Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and recurring payments to meet patient demands for convenience. Advanced Financial Analytics: Live dashboards and in-depth reports provide actionable insights to monitor and improve financial performance.

Live dashboards and in-depth reports provide actionable insights to monitor and improve financial performance. Scalability and Central Management: Designed for multi-site practices, Planet DDS Pay integrates across all locations, enhancing efficiency at scale.

Designed for multi-site practices, Planet DDS Pay integrates across all locations, enhancing efficiency at scale. Surcharge Functionality: Practices can offset credit card processing costs, improving profitability.

“We’re proud to partner with Stripe to deliver the latest in payment technology,” shared Stephen Fong, CFO of Planet DDS. “Multi-location practices need payment solutions that simplify operations, enhance security, and scale with their growth. Our collaboration with Stripe underscores our commitment to innovation while empowering our customers with technology that drives efficiency and financial success.”

Enhancing the Patient Experience with Modern Technology

Practices have already reported immediate improvements in operational efficiency, patient satisfaction, and financial performance when using Planet DDS Pay:

“Integrating Planet DDS Pay with Stripe has transformed how we manage payments across our growing network. This solution gives us the efficiency and scalability we need, while offering our patients the smooth payment experience they expect,” said Pam Holder, Chief Strategy Officer at Advanced Dental Brands.

For more information about Planet DDS Pay and how it can optimize your payment workflows, visit www.planetdds.com.

About Planet DDS:

Planet DDS is a leading provider of a platform of cloud-based solutions that empowers growth-minded dental businesses. Now serving over 13,000 practices and 118,000 customers in North America, Planet DDS delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Denticon Practice Management, Cloud 9 Ortho Practice Management, and Apteryx Cloud Imaging. Planet DDS is dedicated to enabling dental support organizations (DSOs) and groups to grow and thrive with technology that delivers seamless integrations, improved workflows, and future-proof scalability. To learn more, visit: Planet DDS.