Zippo Ignites Data-Fueled Revenue Growth with Domo

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Zippo, recognized worldwide for its iconic, windproof lighters, is utilizing Domo to unify data across multiple channels and power the efforts of multiple organizations within the company.

Founded in 1932, Zippo is a global organization with subsidiary companies marketing and selling a broad and diverse product range including its world-famous lighters and lighter fuel, eyewear, cutlery, candles and outdoor gear. While the decades of success and wide variety of products meant Zippo had plenty of data available, the company had struggled with disparate sources of data. These silos created challenges for understanding all of its data and identifying its audiences’ needs.

Using its library of more than 1,000 data connectors, Domo helped bring a single source of truth to Zippo’s teams around the globe. Domo’s AI and data products platform provides Zippo with a central repository of accurate, real-time data, which it uses to optimize campaigns, adapt and pivot strategies and measure impact.

"We have seen incredible success from Domo's transformative approach to data integration," said John Sicher, executive vice president of marketing and innovation at Zippo. "We've always had comprehensive data, but Domo provides a critical solution for synthesizing our insights, enabling more meaningful and strategic conversations across our organization."

Domo was first used to help Zippo understand and tackle marketing data challenges, and has since expanded to additional use cases across the company, including:

Realizing a 12% attributed revenue increase by connecting Zippo's paid media, global social media and owned media.

Identifying cart abandonment issues in Zippo's customer journey flows; creating new flows through Domo which has helped increase annual cart flow revenue by 32%.

Using Domo to analyze Zippo's U.S. e-commerce shipping cost invoices saved the company $250K annually.

"As someone that collected Zippos in their teenage years, working with such an iconic brand is both nostalgic and thrilling for me. It's incredible to see how a legacy company like Zippo, with wide-ranging sources of data, leverages Domo to transform how they democratize data insights for everyone in the organization,” said Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at Domo. “As others in the organization saw how we were able to help streamline Zippo’s marketing insights and drive success, more departments wanted Domo. Having the right data and insights drives results and we’re thrilled for the continuation and expansion of our partnership with Zippo to deliver measurable business impact.”

About Zippo

One of the most recognized brands in the world, Zippo was founded in 1932 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where it has since manufactured over 650 million windproof lighters. Zippo’s diverse product range includes lighters, lighter fuel and butane, candles, leather goods, eyewear and a robust line of heat, flame and utility products for outdoor enthusiasts. Zippo markets in over 160 countries and owns the Bradford, PA-based W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company and the Wellsville, NY-based Northern Lights Candles as well as the trademarks to Ronson, Ronsonol and Barber St. Candle Company brands. For more information, visit zippo.com.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customer’s preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

