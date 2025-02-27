Hansen and RiksTV Extend Partnership to Accelerate Customer Care and Billing Cloud Transformation Journey

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the communications, energy, and water industries, is pleased to announce that longtime customer RiksTV has extended its commitment to Hansen. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will upgrade and transform to the latest version of Hansen CCB in the cloud, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media.

As a result of this transformation, RiksTV, one of Norway’s leading pay-TV and streaming providers, will achieve greater business flexibility by moving from Oracle to a more flexible open-source solution. This is in line with the organisation’s cloud transformation journey via AWS. As a result of the transition, RiksTV expects to achieve a rapid ROI of 18 months on the transition – while placing them firmly on the path towards a cloud-native architecture.

Hansen CCB provides flexible rating, billing, and customer care for communications and pay-TV service providers. Hansen CCB also enables the delivery of fixed and mobile telephony services, broadband services, IPTV, content packages and bundled offers. It provides a unified business platform, reducing cost and operational complexity. It is configured to suit the business flexibility of all customers, designed to support smaller service providers to large CSPs servicing diverse and multinational markets worldwide.

John Christian Reinertsen, Head of Digital Channels, Activation and Billing at RiksTV, commented: “Our collaboration with Hansen began in 2011, and their expertise has been invaluable. As we navigated our digital transformation journey at RiksTV, we knew we needed to address our core systems. Hansen's cloud-first approach and the latest version of Hansen CCB are vital to modernizing our legacy infrastructure, specifically our critical billing system. This ensures we can achieve the scalability, reliability, and cost savings necessary to support RiksTV's ambitious growth while delivering a seamless customer experience. By moving to a cloud-agnostic, open-source platform, we're not just adopting new tools, we're fundamentally strengthening the foundation of our business.”

Scott Weir, President, Communications Division at Hansen, commented: “At Hansen, what sets us apart is our ability to cater to the needs of a wide range of service providers worldwide, active in an array of markets of varying size and demand. This extension of our relationship with RiksTV and the move towards a cloud architecture reaffirms the versatility of Hansen CCB and its applicability in addressing operational efficiencies. It also signifies our underlying role in digital transformation delivering best-in-class service to customers.”

The Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology & Media enables service providers to create and deliver new business models through accelerated product innovation.

For further information about Hansen, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About RiksTV

RiksTV leads the way in Norwegian digital television, delivering content via antenna, internet, and fiber. As the nation's sole provider using all three technologies, RiksTV reaches 98 per cent of households through its digital terrestrial network (DTT). Subscribers enjoy a comprehensive selection of Norwegian and international channels, with the added benefit of on-demand content from popular streaming platforms like Max, TV2 Play, and Viaplay.

For more information, visit https://www.rikstv.no/