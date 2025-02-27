Indra Upgrades the Ground-to-air Communications System of Canada’s Department Defence

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indra has been awarded a contract by Canada Department of National Defence (DND), valued at more than €13 million, to upgrade its entire ground-to-air communications system with the supply of approximately 600 state-of-the-art, scalable and flexible radios that are equipped with advanced technologies to guarantee the effectiveness of its air traffic and defence operations.

Replacing the current equipment will benefit the pilots and different defence agents by providing them with greater clarity and reliability in their voice communications, in turn, optimizing the DND’s operations.

The contract includes the Indra Park Air T6 radio systems, which feature simultaneous call transmission (SCTO) capabilities to streamline communications between pilots and other agents and advanced IP technology to optimize performance in high-demand air traffic environments, as well as a compact and efficient design that reduces energy consumption and minimizes any environmental impact. Indra will also supply interoperable M7 radios that are compatible with the secure frequency on which NATO member States and other defence customers operate.

The devices will be manufactured for the DND at Indra’s Center of Excellence for radios in the United Kingdom ‘Park Air’, a benchmark facility with extensive experience and renowned expertise in the development of aerospace and defence communications systems. Additionally, Indra will have a local support team in Canada to strengthen its presence in the country and ensure a close and efficient service.

“Being awarded this contract will strengthen Indra’s position as a strategic partner in NATO countries and consolidate its global leadership as a provider of innovative and secure technological solutions on the international stage. This project also constitutes, firstly, significant progress in the air traffic business in Canada, and, secondly, an important step forward for Indra’s Defence business, adding DND to its customers and bringing it closer to its goal of becoming a flagship company in the international aerospace and defence sector”, declared Victor Martínez García, general manager of ATM at Indra.

Indra is playing a key role in the transformation of Air Traffic Management in Canada through its agreement with NAV CANADA, the country’s air navigation service provider, and the incorporation of this company into the iTEC Alliance, which is driving more efficient and sustainable aviation. In global terms, its technology can be found at over 11,000 air traffic facilities and it contributes to the safety of 85% of the passengers who take a flight on any particular day anywhere in the world, given that it lies behind their journeys at some point.