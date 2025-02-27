Blue Bird Presents its Latest Zero- and Low-Emission Commercial Vehicle Solutions at Work Truck Week

Blue Bird presents its latest electric- and propane-powered commercial vehicle solutions at Work Truck Week 2025. The industry event takes place on March 4–7, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. (Image provided by Blue Bird Corporation)

Blue Bird presents its latest electric- and propane-powered commercial vehicle solutions at Work Truck Week 2025. The industry event takes place on March 4–7, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. (Image provided by Blue Bird Corporation)

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, highlights its latest zero- and ultra-low emission commercial vehicle solutions at the upcoming Work Truck Week 2025 (WTW25). The company debuts its groundbreaking propane-powered Class 5-6 stripped chassis. In addition, Blue Bird presents its state-of-the-art electric step van at the show’s Ride & Drive. WTW25 takes place on March 4–7, 2025, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind.

Propane-powered Stripped Chassis

Blue Bird premieres its propane-powered stripped chassis based on a 208-inch wheelbase for medium to long-range delivery vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 23,000 pounds. The company utilizes lightweight materials and components for its innovative vehicle platform maximizing fuel-efficiency and vehicle payload while continuing to prioritize vehicle safety.

Blue Bird built on its long-standing collaboration with Ford Component Sales and ROUSH CleanTech to develop the propane-powered Class 5-6 stripped chassis. The vehicle platform features Ford’s proven 7.3L V8 engine. ROUSH CleanTech integrates Ford’s compact, durable and easy-to-maintain 335 horsepower engine into a low-emission powertrain option for Blue Bird’s propane-powered commercial vehicle platform.

The new propane-powered stripped chassis is on display at ROUSH CleanTech, booth 553.

Electric-powered Step Van

Blue Bird showcases an electric-powered step van based on its groundbreaking Class 5-6 stripped chassis at WTW25. The step van features a 178-inch wheelbase for last-mile-delivery vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of up to 23,000 pounds. The vehicle on display features a 140kWh Lithium-ion battery. The batteries are mounted inside the frame rails for superior battery protection. The battery pack supports a vehicle range of up to 130 miles on a single charge. It takes between one and twelve hours to fully recharge depending on the charging infrastructure.

Blue Bird offers several safety features on its electric-powered step van not standard on comparable electric vehicles to enhance driver protection and familiarity. This includes “hill hold,” which prevents the vehicle from rolling backward or forward when sitting stationary on a hill, and “electric creep,” which allows the vehicle to slowly start moving from a stop when the driver's foot is removed from the brake pedal to simulate a gasoline engine in gear. In addition, both the electric- and propane-powered stripped chassis provide 55-degree, best-in-class wheel cut to improve maneuverability in tight urban settings.

WTW25 attendees can experience Blue Bird’s new electric-powered step van at the Ride & Drive on March 5–6, 2025, from 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on Blue Bird’s technology leadership and commercial vehicle transportation solutions, visit booth 571.

Blue Bird Leadership

“Blue Bird builds on its nearly century-long expertise in school bus manufacturing to expand its zero- and low-emission transportation solutions to the commercial vehicle market,” said Tim Gordon, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Blue Bird Corporation. “We are thrilled to present our advanced electric- and propane-powered vehicle platforms at Work Truck Week 2025 to help our customers improve vehicle fleet efficiency and cost.”

Commercial vehicle fleet operators using electric- and propane-powered step vans stand to benefit from energy and maintenance cost savings compared to diesel vehicles.

"Our longstanding partnership with Blue Bird highlights our dedication to delivering clean, efficient and sustainable propane autogas solutions for fleets," said Todd Mouw, executive vice president of sales, marketing and customer success at ROUSH CleanTech. "By leveraging ROUSH CleanTech's proven propane technology that has accumulated more than three billion miles with 3,000 fleets, we’re revolutionizing the commercial sector with reliable, low-emission step vans that reduce operating costs without compromising performance."

Blue Bird anticipates its electric-powered stripped chassis to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2026, with the propane-powered stripped chassis to follow in the second quarter of 2026.

Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. The company remains the proven clean transportation leader with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric-powered buses sold. Blue Bird manufactures its school buses in Fort Valley, Ga. The shift to clean transportation helps the company sustain approximately 2,000 good-paying U.S. jobs.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer, and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird's complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About ROUSH CleanTech

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of advanced clean transportation solutions, is a division of the global engineering company Roush Enterprises. ROUSH CleanTech develops propane autogas technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses. With more than 50,000 vehicles on the road, the Livonia, Michigan-based company delivers economical, emissions-reducing options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.