Tia Partners with Nourish to Enhance Nutrition, Vitality and Wellness Support for Patients

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tia, the modern healthcare platform designed to provide comprehensive care for women, today announced a new partnership with Nourish, the leading food-as-medicine platform. The partnership reflects Tia’s commitment to addressing the full-spectrum, diverse health needs of women, including metabolic health support. By connecting patients to nutrition counseling services through Nourish’s network of expert registered dietitians, Tia enhances its model of providing holistic, integrated care that supports women through every stage of life.

Through this collaboration, Tia members will have access to personalized nutrition guidance, addressing a wide range of health goals and conditions, including hormonal balance, fertility, chronic disease management, weight management and general wellness. The partnership also will ensure that Tia members receive nutrition care that is seamlessly integrated within their broader healthcare journey.

“We believe nutrition is a cornerstone of women’s health and vitality. While nutrition has always been integrated into Tia’s holistic clinical model, our partnership with Nourish provides tailored nutritional care to our patients,” said Jessica Horwitz, Tia’s Chief Clinical Officer. “Nourish’s evidence-based approach to nutrition aligns with our holistic care model. Together, we’re making it easier for women to prioritize their health with comprehensive, coordinated care that is accessible and is usually covered by insurance.”

Nourish delivers personalized, evidence-based nutrition care by pairing each individual with a registered dietitian who creates a tailored care plan. This includes actionable coaching, customized recommendations and progress tracking to help patients achieve their unique goals. Through partnerships with major insurance providers, 94% of Nourish patients can access support with zero out-of-pocket costs, making high-quality nutrition care both affordable and accessible. The partnership with Tia also will give Nourish’s patients access to Tia’s services, providing a holistic primary care offering that meets the comprehensive health needs of women throughout their life.

“At Nourish, we understand how essential nutrition is to a woman’s overall health, yet it’s often overlooked or difficult to access,” said Aidan Dewar, Co-Founder and CEO of Nourish. “This partnership with Tia bridges that gap, making it easier for women to integrate personalized nutrition into their care and take charge of their health in a meaningful way.”

The Nourish partnership reflects Tia’s broader mission to redefine healthcare for women by addressing the full spectrum of their physical, mental, and nutritional needs. Tia and Nourish share a commitment to providing high-quality, accessible care that supports women at every stage of their health journey.

For more information about Tia and its services, visit https://asktia.com/. To learn more about Nourish, visit https://www.usenourish.com/.

About Tia

Tia is the modern medical home for women that’s trailblazing a new paradigm for women’s healthcare by treating women as whole people versus by body part or life stage. Blending in-person and virtual care services, Tia’s “Whole Woman, Whole Life” care model fuses gynecology, primary care, mental health and evidence-based wellness services to treat women comprehensively. By making women’s health higher quality and lower cost, Tia makes women healthier, providers happier, and the business of care delivery stronger — setting a new standard of care for women everywhere. For more information, visit www.asktia.com. Tia, Inc. provides administrative services to Tia Medical Group, P.C. and Gynecology Integrative Women’s Care, P.C., which are independently owned by licensed physicians.

About Nourish

Nourish is the leading food-as-medicine platform with a mission to improve people’s health by making it easy to eat well. Nourish makes high-quality nutrition care accessible to all Americans. The company provides a comprehensive approach to wellness through personalized visits with registered dietitians, medically-tailored meal delivery, and an innovative mobile app. With thousands of dietitians in its network, Nourish enables patients to track their health progress, communicate with their RD, and receive meals designed for their specific dietary needs delivered to their doorstep. Through partnerships with major insurers including Aetna, Cigna, United, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, and more, 94% of Nourish patients can access care for $0 out-of-pocket. Nourish serves hundreds of thousands of patients across all 50 states and has also formed referral partnerships with physicians in large healthcare companies such as One Medical, Texas Oncology, and Dell Medical Center. Start your journey to better health at usenourish.com.