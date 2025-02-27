Fubo Expands Local Programming With Launch of CHCH TV

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a/ Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today the launch of CHCH TV, bringing original Canadian-made local news and popular entertainment programming to Fubo subscribers in Canada. The agreement with CHCH TV parent company Channel Zero expands Fubo’s coverage of regional Canadian content and underscores its commitment to serving local communities.

CHCH is Canada’s home for the latest TV shows, best blockbuster movies, retro fan favorites, and unrivaled news from Hamilton to Niagara. CHCH produces over 24 hours of original local news programming each week from its broadcast studio located in Hamilton, Ontario.

“Fubo is proud to partner with CHCH to bring critical local news programming and primetime entertainment content to streaming audiences across Canada,” said Ben Grad, senior vice president, strategic partnerships and operations, Fubo. “Local news is increasingly vital to serving communities and CHCH is a leader in providing regional coverage to millions of Canadians. Our agreement with Channel Zero allows us to provide Canadians even more of the content they care about.”

“CHCH has been a part of Canadian households for decades, and today’s partnership with Fubo is another step in reaching more Canadians where they are in today’s streaming era,” said Cal Millar, President and C.O.O. of Channel Zero Inc. “We’re excited to share Canadian news and entertainment with new audiences.”

Subscribers can stream CHCH TV and more Fubo programming in Canada anywhere and at any time, from their mobile device, connected TV or web browser. The Fubo app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, GoogleTV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG TV, Roku, Samsung and Xbox One.

About Fubo Canada

Fubo is the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform operating in Canada, the U.S., France and Spain. In Canada, Fubo has become the premier soccer streaming platform with local and international top-tier soccer content along with a growing offering of linear sports and entertainment channels. Cord cutters can stream Fubo on mobile and connected TV devices, or on the web, at the fraction of the cost of a cable TV subscription.

About Channel Zero

Channel Zero is an independent Canadian media company that owns over-the-air channel CHCH-TV and specialty channels Rewind & Silver Screen Classics. Channel Zero’s digital sales agency Junction Digital offers advertisers marketing solutions on our owned and operated websites and social media platforms and beyond via our trading desk. The film division of Channel Zero features Ouat Media, an Academy Award® winning film sales and distribution company, and Channel Zero Studios, a creative production arm that brings scripted and unscripted projects to life with innovative partnerships. Channel Zero’s head office is located in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit chz.com.

About CHCH

CHCH-TV is proud to be one of Canada's few independent TV stations, dating back to its humble beginnings in 1954. For over 70 years, CHCH has built its legacy on being true to its local roots in Hamilton, Ontario, while also providing TV entertainment for millions across Canada each week. CHCH is your home for Canada’s latest TV shows, best blockbuster movies, retro fan favourites, and unrivaled news from Hamilton to Niagara.

