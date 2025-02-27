$80 Million California Community Credit Union Partners with Credit Union Wealth Group (Polaris Financial) to Offer Wealth Management Services

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Community Credit Union has partnered with Credit Union Wealth Group to offer fiduciary financial planning and investment management services to its members. CACCU aims to provide accessible and affordable financial products and services to all members. The credit union is committed to making sound business decisions that are in the best interests of members. The wealth management program will provide members with fiduciary investment services and access to dedicated financial advisors. The full service program provides support for the credit union, including: program management, marketing, compliance, technology and back office support. All members are invited to work with their financial advisors at their own convenience.

Members who work with the financial advisors will have access to a variety of services.

On-demand, dedicated financial advisors

Managed investment portfolios

Financial planning and investment management

Digital onboarding and member portal

Retirement & life event planning

Retirement plans for business members

Marcy Cole-King, President/CEO at California Community Credit Union, on the partnership:

“ We are excited to announce our partnership with CU Wealth Management! This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our vision to improve our members’ financial well-being by helping them reach their financial goals. With CU Wealth Management by our side, you can look forward to a range of personalized services designed to empower our members on their financial journey. Together, we are committed to providing our members with the resources and expertise needed to help them achieve your financial success.”

About California Community Credit Union:

California Community Credit Union (CACCU) is a not-for-profit financial institution owned by our members and is organized solely to meet their financial needs. We have been providing financial services to members since 1939. At CACCU, we recognize the uniqueness of our members’ financial goals and stand committed to providing substantially better rates, lower fees, and premium products to support their journey toward financial prosperity.

Learn more about California Community Credit Union at www.caccu.org

About Credit Union Wealth Group (Polaris Financial):

Credit Union Wealth Group, part of Polaris Financial, is a nationwide Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in providing credit unions and banks with turn-key, fee-only wealth management programs. Polaris’ Credit Union Wealth Group works to service the credit union channel. To learn more please visit www.cuwgroup.com.

Investment products and services are offered independently through Credit Union Wealth Group. Investment accounts are custodied at Altruist Financial LLC, member of FINRA/SIPC. Credit Union Wealth Group and California Community Credit Union are not affiliated. Products and services made available through Credit Union Wealth Group are not insured by the NCUA or any other agency of the United States and are not deposits or obligations of nor guaranteed or insured by any credit union or credit union service organization. These products are subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested.